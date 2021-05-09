DISTRICT 1-AA BASEBALL: Sullivan East eliminated by Sullivan South, 1-0

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. – If those in attendance at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark only remember that Sullivan East dropped a 1-0 elimination baseball game to Sullivan South on Sunday, then they might as well have stayed at home.
Indeed, Sullivan East’s 2021 season ended with the District 1-AA setback to second-seeded South, but not before the fourth-seeded Patriots (14-16) did their veteran coach mighty proud.
“This will sting a while because we kinda felt we outplayed them,” said Mike Breuninger, the 17-year East mentor. “We had a couple chances, but the ball didn’t bounce our way.
“I’m super proud of this group, though. We played a tremendous game.”
The Patriots and Rebels matched one another throughout, neither committing an error and both getting stellar pitching, with East right-hander Dylan Bartley and South left-hander Drew Hoover.
Hoover won the duel with a 119-pitch, complete-game effort, walking just one batter and allowing five hits while striking out eight and retiring the last seven batters he faced.
Bartley, meanwhile, allowed only three hits and walked just one as well.
“Dylan gave all he had – the whole team did,” Breuninger said.
The Rebels (20-7) won it by manufacturing a run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Isaac Haynie, a junior who bats leadoff for South, got the winning rally started by lining an opposite-field double that screamed just inside the third-base bag – by a whisker.
“Tough chance right there,” Breuninger said. “Tough play.”
Hoover then did his job with a groundout to second base, moving Haynie over to third and setting the stage for powerful Sean Reed, who delivered the run with a sacrifice fly to left.
“The ABCs of baseball – get ‘em on, get ‘em over and get ‘em in,” South veteran coach Anthony Richardson said. “Luckily we had that double to lead off and then Drew had a good AB getting him over to third. Then [Reed] did what he had to do to get that run in here, thankfully.”
East missed its best chance to score after Tyson Mitchell doubled to lead off the top of the third. The Patriots loaded the bases with nobody out, but Bartley was then put away with an infield fly.
With one out and the bases still jammed, the Rebels then turned a double play on a hot smash up the middle off the bat of Justice Dillard, extinguishing the would-be rally.
On the play, Hoover deflected the ankle-high liner to shortstop Jackson Dean, who flipped to Eli Jennings for a force at second base. Jennings then threw in vain to try and get Dillard at first.
However, following an umpire conference, the field official ruled that the Patriot runner at second base had interfered with Jennings on the pivot, and a double play was awarded.
Breuninger wondered afterwards.
“I’d like to see the replay – can we see the video replay?” the East boss said, light-heartedly. “There wasn’t any use in arguing because it wasn’t going to change their mind.
“Honestly, I was looking at my guy running to beat it out at first. He [the field umpire] said our kid at second popped up [after sliding into the bag] and interfered.”
Mitchell and teammate Seth Chafin were the only players in the game with two base hits.
East missed one other opportunity to score when South chose to intentionally walk Bartley with two outs and a runner on third in the fifth inning. The threat ended on a ground out when Dean got Dillard at first base on a throw from deep in the hole at shortstop.
South’s season continues tonight with a 6 o’clock elimination game against Elizabethton.