DISTRICT 1-AA BASEBALL: Sullivan East eliminated by Sullivan South, 1-0

Isaac Haynie, a junior who bats leadoff for South, got the winning rally started by lining an opposite-field double that screamed just inside the third-base bag – by a whisker.

“Tough chance right there,” Breuninger said. “Tough play.”

Hoover then did his job with a groundout to second base, moving Haynie over to third and setting the stage for powerful Sean Reed, who delivered the run with a sacrifice fly to left.

“The ABCs of baseball – get ‘em on, get ‘em over and get ‘em in,” South veteran coach Anthony Richardson said. “Luckily we had that double to lead off and then Drew had a good AB getting him over to third. Then [Reed] did what he had to do to get that run in here, thankfully.”

East missed its best chance to score after Tyson Mitchell doubled to lead off the top of the third. The Patriots loaded the bases with nobody out, but Bartley was then put away with an infield fly.

With one out and the bases still jammed, the Rebels then turned a double play on a hot smash up the middle off the bat of Justice Dillard, extinguishing the would-be rally.