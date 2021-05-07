DISTRICT 1-AA BASEBALL: Elizabethton blanks Sullivan East, 10-0

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. – What was shaping up to be pitchers’ duel between Sullivan East’s Luke Hale and Elizabethton’s Gage Treadway quickly got lopsided in the District 1-AA baseball tournament Friday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.
Shortstop Bryson Rollins’ walk-off, two-run double capped an eight-run fifth inning that gave the top-seeded Cyclones a 10-0 victory.
The Patriots (13-15) will play Happy Valley (6-15) in an elimination game Saturday at 1 p.m.
Elizabethton (17-10) will take on the Sullivan South-Unicoi County winner in the winner’s bracket final on Saturday at 6 p.m.
East-Elizabethton was scoreless entering the bottom of the fourth, but the pitch-count of Hale, a King University signee, was starting to escalate too quickly for comfort. He left with one out in the fifth after throwing 100 pitches, the last of which led to a bases-loaded walk to Padraig Murphy that gave the Cyclones a 4-0 lead.
Reliever Seth Chafin got the second out on the first batter he faced via a fielder’s choice, but Elizabethton responded with three straight two-out RBI singles to set the stage for Rollins, whose hooking liner into the left fielder corner easily scored runners from first and second after Lucas Eaton had relieved Chafin.
“Bryson’s ball was crushed,” Elizabethton coach Ryan Presnell said. “Our game plan was to just really be difficult outs. I feel like with this baseball club, if we go to the plate and we’re difficult outs and we use up a lot of pitches, then eventually we can cash in with the sticks that we have in the lineup.
“And that’s what the guys did. They stuck to the game plan and made it work.”
Noah Rosato got Elizabethton started. The left-handed batter led off the bottom of the fourth with a long home run to right field.
Rosato’s 3-for-3 night included following Rollins’ one-out single in the fifth with a single and delivering a hard-hit, two-out double to left field on an 0-2 pitch in the first.
“Noah creates a lot of good lift in a really good way,” Presnell said. “I think the most impressive ball he hit was the ball he hit to left field with two strikes in the first inning. That was really impressive baseball.”
East left a runner in scoring position in each of the first two innings. The Patriots had runners at first and third with one out in the second inning, but ran into bad luck when Conner McCormack’s hard-hit ground ball was right at second baseman Jaden Anderson and led to an inning-ending 4-3 double play.
“That’s baseball,” East coach Mike Breuninger said. “I felt like we came out and we got runners on base early. We left several runners on base early. If we get a couple of those runners in it changes the whole complexion of the game. We didn’t and they hit the big home run, and then I felt like we kind of got deflated after that.”
Hale allowed five hits, four walks and six runs (five earned) in 4 1/3 innings. He hit a batter and struck out five.
“He threw well,” Breuninger said. “Luke’s got good stuff. Luke’s gonna do well at the next level. He’s going to King, and he’ll do fine.”
Treadway (8-0) gave up two hits, walked three and hit a batter while striking out five.
“I’m really proud of Gage Treadway,” Presnell said. “I mean that’s the kind of performance we needed on the opening night of the tournament to get you to the next round very comfortably and securely. He held down the fort while the hitters were figuring it out and did a great job.”
Corbin Dickenson and Dylan Bartley had East’s hits. Bartley also dug out a difficult short-hop at first base.
Treadway was 1-for-1 with a walk and a hit-by-pitch. Rollins was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.