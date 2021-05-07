DISTRICT 1-AA BASEBALL: Elizabethton blanks Sullivan East, 10-0

“And that’s what the guys did. They stuck to the game plan and made it work.”

Noah Rosato got Elizabethton started. The left-handed batter led off the bottom of the fourth with a long home run to right field.

Rosato’s 3-for-3 night included following Rollins’ one-out single in the fifth with a single and delivering a hard-hit, two-out double to left field on an 0-2 pitch in the first.

“Noah creates a lot of good lift in a really good way,” Presnell said. “I think the most impressive ball he hit was the ball he hit to left field with two strikes in the first inning. That was really impressive baseball.”

East left a runner in scoring position in each of the first two innings. The Patriots had runners at first and third with one out in the second inning, but ran into bad luck when Conner McCormack’s hard-hit ground ball was right at second baseman Jaden Anderson and led to an inning-ending 4-3 double play.

“That’s baseball,” East coach Mike Breuninger said. “I felt like we came out and we got runners on base early. We left several runners on base early. If we get a couple of those runners in it changes the whole complexion of the game. We didn’t and they hit the big home run, and then I felt like we kind of got deflated after that.”