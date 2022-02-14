DISTRICT 1-4A GIRLS: West Ridge wins over Daniel Boone, 57-41

GRAY, Tenn. — Basketball is largely about playing well when it matters most, and the West Ridge girls seem to have figured that out at just the right time.

Saddled in last place in the super-competitive Big 5 Conference, visiting West Ridge won for the fifth time in six outings, rolling to a 57-41 rout of Daniel Boone in a District 1-4A play-in game Monday Night at Bobby Snyder Gym.

The win sends the Wolves on to next week’s Region 1-4A tournament, but first they get a shot at top-seeded David Crockett on the road Wednesday night.

Dobyns-Bennett is at Science Hill in the other tournament semifinal.

“This is weird territory for me, my first time ever having to be in a play-in game,” said head coach Kristi Walling, who produced consistent winners at Sullivan Central before signing on at West Ridge. “So it gave me a lot of nerves and anxiety, but we did a really good job tonight. We played well.

“We were in a real slump [losing five of six from Jan. 11-25] and I didn’t know if we could make it out of it. But I told the kids if they’d just trust the process that when it got tournament time that we could get rolling, and they believed.”

West Ridge won this one with defense, forcing two dozen Boone turnovers. The Wolves were particularly effective with active hands in a trapping, zone press.

“That’s something we’ve talked about and worked on all season,” Walling said. “We struggle scoring at times, so in order for us to win games we’ve really got to play good defense. Especially against teams like this with good shooters.

“We challenged them about playing good D and the kids really responded.”

West Ridge (19-11) started gaining control in the second quarter, erasing an 8-5 deficit after eight minutes to lead 22-18 at halftime.

The Wolves then grabbed Boone (11-17) by the throat, forcing nine turnovers in the third period to assume a 38-22 advantage heading into the final frame.

Ali Jordan bagged back-to-back 3s to make it a 36-20 game with 1:37 left in the third quarter, and the outcome was settled for all intents and purposes.

With senior point guard Emma Niebruegge running the offense with great effectiveness — and making 11 of 12 foul shots in the process — and senior forward Jaelyn West doing her usual outstanding job, the Wolves eased home.

The Wolves made 25 of 32 free throws, never giving the Trailblazers any hope.

West led the winners with 17 points and Niebruegge provided support with 15.

“We look to those two,” said Walling, whose club beat Crockett by 19 points on Feb. 1. “We’ve got a lot of experience and a lot of seniors. We’ve talked about laying the foundation for this [first-year] program.

“This district is so balanced and it could be anybody on any given night. I feel like if we can keep this thing going, we have a real chance.”

Boone was led offensively by the 16-point outing of Kyleigh Bacon.