DISTRICT 1-3A TOURNEY: Sullivan East girls win, Patriot boys lose

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. — Being without one of its top players did not keep the Sullivan East girls from victory in its first postseason game. But it wasn’t easy.

The Patriots held off a motivated, upset-minded Unicoi County team to win 67-60 on Saturday afternoon and advance to the championship game of the District 1-3A tournament, being held at Volunteer High. East (25-8) advances to face Elizabethton, which held off Volunteer by a 55-52 margin in the other girls’ semifinal.

In the boys’ district semifinals, Unicoi County upended East 56-50 to avenge last week’s loss in the Patriots’ Upper Lakes Conference finale. The Blue Devils (16-16) advance to face the Cyclone boys, who knocked off No. 1 seed Volunteer, 74-70, to punch their ticket to the district title game.

On Monday at Volunteer, East plays Elizabethton for the girls district title with an approximate start time of 7:30 p.m. The Falcons face Unicoi in the third-place game. Tuesday, the boys tournament concludes, with the Patriots (18-7) facing Volunteer for third place at 6 p.m., followed by the championship contest between Unicoi and the Cyclones.

All eight of Saturday’s semifinalists already had clinched regional tournament berths, but more than bragging rights and hardware were at stake Saturday. Each of the four district winners will host their region quarterfinal—a significant feat for East’s girls with Greeneville, Grainger and Cocke County all looming on the District 2 side of the bracket.

After blowing out the Unicoi girls on their home court on Feb. 8, East had all kinds of trouble in the rematch and didn’t start gaining breathing room until the final minute, during which the Patriots sank all eight free throws they attempted. East also was without one of its best players, Riley Nelson, who is still in concussion protocol.

“Without Riley, it makes a huge difference,” Patriots girls coach Allan Aubrey said. “Not playing for a week, that mattered, too. We didn’t come out with great rhythm. We didn’t shoot great. We made some [3-pointers] in the second half, which was huge.

“The positive is, we had to make plays and we made them down the stretch,” Aubrey added. “The negative is, we’ve got to be ready to play better defense than that.”

Jenna Hare poured in 30 points to lead East.

“Jenna Hare, she’s singlehandedly good enough to beat you by herself,” Unicoi girls coach Brandon Broyles said.

Faith Bennett led the way for Unicoi with 25 points. Allie Lingerfelt, Hannah Shelton and Jocelyn Metcalf each added nine points.

The Patriots got 12 points each from Hannah Hodge and Abby McCarter, and eight points out of Hayley Grubb—among other contributions.

“I thought Hayley Grubb was awesome. I thought she was a great leader,” Aubrey said. “She did all the little things it takes.”

Grubb, by the way, is the younger sister of Gavin Grubb, whose career scoring record is being chased by Bartley. Grubb has 2,264 points and Bartley has 2,218 with his 11 points on Saturday—about half his average for the season—as Unicoi snapped a seven-game win streak for the Patriots.

“We ran a diamond and one,” Unicoi boys coach Jordan Simmons said. “We said all week we wanted to make Bartley earn his and make other guys beat us on jump shots.”

Unicoi spotted East three points on a 3-pointer by Masun Tate, then scored 10 straight and never relinquished the lead. The Patriots got back within a single possession, before the Blue Devils closed the first quarter on a 10-3 run.

East kept hanging around and was within 52-50 entering the final minute but committed turnovers on two straight possessions and had to foul each time, allowing Unicoi to build a 55-50 advantage.

Unicoi enjoyed a commanding 20-3 advantage on free throw attempts in the second half.

“I thought defensively in the first quarter we were awful,” East boys coach Dillon Faver said. “We let their plan affect how we play. I think after that first quarter we started playing. We started sharing the ball; we missed some easy shots that maybe we should’ve knocked down.

“We played good enough to win,” Faver added. “It just didn’t go our way tonight.”

Braden Standbridge and Masun Tate each scored 10 points for East. Grant Hensley’s 20 points led three Unicoi players in double digits. That trio included Lucas Slagle, who scored 17 and caused problems in the paint all night for the Patriots.

After a nip-and-tuck battle for positioning in the Upper Lakes Conference season, the district tournament followed that trend, with the four semifinal games decided by an average of five points.