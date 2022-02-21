DISTRICT 1-3A GIRLS TOURNEY: Elizabethton downs Sullivan East, 79-44

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. — A trophy and playoff positioning were on the line in Monday’s District 1-3A tournament championship game at Volunteer High.

It’s a good thing for Sullivan East that nothing else was at stake.

Elizabethton ran roughshod over the Patriots, romping to a 79-44 victory.

For Cyclones coach Lucas Andrews, watching his team cut down the net in the postgame celebration was the culmination of a process that began the previous March.

“They bought in to what we were trying to do,” Andrews said. “We said we were going to hang our hat on defense and rebounding and tonight it showed.”

These two teams split their head-to-head meetings in the regular season and shared the inaugural Upper Lakes Conference title, but this rubber match was completely one-sided in Elizabethton’s favor. The Cyclones took the lead—for good, as it turned out—on a 9-0 run in the first quarter capped by a Lyon 3-pointer.

Elizabethton (21-6) led 14-9 at the quarter break then completely broke open the game in the second period, hitting its first six 3-pointers in that frame. Several of those shots fell after a drive-and-dish from Cyclones point guard Lina Lyon. Named MVP of the tournament, Lyon finished with 14 points and eight assists following a 25-point performance against Volunteer in Saturday’s semifinals.

“We had a hard time matching up in the perimeter in man. … So we had to play zone, and you’ve got to give up something,” Patriots coach Allan Aubrey said. “We did talk a lot about staying connected to shooters. We just weren’t able to do it. Some of it was they made really good plays and some of it, we got lost.”

Ahead 37-20 at the break, Elizabethton was never threatened the rest of the way. The margin continued to grow in the second half, cresting the 30-point mark at times in the third and initiating the continuous clock for the final minutes.

“We had no answers,” Aubrey said. “They just played better than us, in every aspect of the game. We talked about staying connected to shooters and we talked about defensive rebounding and we didn’t do either.”

Lyon picked up two fouls in the first quarter and went to the bench, and Elizabethton coach Lucas Andrews rolled the dice and put her back in to start the second quarter.

“We have done that all year with everybody,” Andrews said. “We get them out with two and I say, we’re not holding you long. you’re going back in.”

Elizabethton sank 13 3-pointers as a team and shot nearly 50 percent behind the arc. Olivia Holly led the way with five makes and finished with a game-high 21 points. Four of the Cyclones’ starting five finished with double-digit point totals. Renna Lane had 16, mostly on 3s like Holly, while Marlee Mathena compiled 11 points and eight rebounds.

“She’s a sophomore but tonight she played like a junior or maybe even a young senior,” Andrews said of Mathena.

The duo of Jenna Hare (17 points) and Hayley Grubb (13) combined for more than two-thirds of the Patriots’ total output. Grubb also reached the 1,500-point milestone. She now had 1,510 total points, putting her seventh on East’s all-time list.

East also was without one of its standout players, Riley Nelson, who remains in concussion protocol. There’s a chance she will be back in time for the regional tournament.

The consolation game also was a lopsided affair, with host Volunteer topping Uncoi County by a 70-49 margin.

Up next for these four teams? The region tournament, which begins Friday at satellite sites. East and Elizabethton will host their region quarterfinals, with the Patriots playing Cocke County (23-6) and Elizabethton facing Cherokee (12-20). Unicoi (9-22) travels to face Greeneville (24-7), while Volunteer (18-14) hits the road to take on Grainger (27-5).