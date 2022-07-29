Dillon Hutton moves on to new gig after tenure as voice of State Liners, Bearcats

Dillon Hutton intently peered out the window of the tiny radio booth in the wood-paneled press box of Bristol’s DeVault Stadium on July 14, having spent the previous 3 ½ hours sitting in a chair high above and just to the right of home plate that he had occupied for seven previous summers.

It was 10:41 p.m. when a pop-up off the bat of Gage Adams of the Bristol State Liners settled into the glove of Burlington Sock Puppets shortstop Justin Colon to polish off a 13-7 victory for the visiting team and a few moments later Hutton signed off in his familiar surroundings for the final time.

The voice of the Bristol State Liners and Virginia High Bearcats has landed a new gig as sports information director, a teacher and the radio voice of the teams at Tupelo High School in Mississippi. The Southwest Virginia native has already moved to the Magnolia State as one chapter ends and another begins in his burgeoning broadcast career.

“It’s tough leaving a place that made me feel so much like a part of their family,” Hutton said. “It’s a little bittersweet.”

***

Dillon Hutton didn’t grow up dreaming of being a sportscaster, but his days and nights as a kid were all about sports – baseball in particular.

“I was very imaginative when I was younger,” Hutton said. “I’d play MLB ‘04 on the PlayStation, manage the Yankees and write out the lineups and the schedule. I’ve always been sports-oriented.”

He hoped to be more like Mark Teixeira instead of Brent Musburger while a student at Patrick Henry High School.

“I wanted to be a baseball player more than anything,” Hutton said. “I could play defense, but couldn’t hit very well. My sister [Ashley Smith] would laugh at that, because she was an all-state catcher at Patrick Henry.”

There were signs though that Hutton might be pretty good on the airwaves.

“He and his friends would interview each other after golf and baseball games,” said Jim Hutton, Dillon’s father. “He always enjoyed College Game Day [on ESPN].”

It was near the end of his tenure as a high schooler when Dillon began dabbling in broadcasting. First on Patrick Henry’s student news and then as the lead voice of the Rebels’ internet radio broadcasts.

“People told me I had a voice for it and it kind of came out of nowhere,” Hutton said. “It all fell together.”

After graduating from PH in 2013, Hutton attended Emory & Henry College – and spent a couple of semesters at the University of Mississippi – and in 2015 caught a big break when he landed the job as voice of the Bristol Pirates, the rookie-league affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“When you do high school sports, it’s once or twice a week,” Hutton said. “With baseball, it’s every day and you can’t take everything to heart, you are going to lose games. There were many years we lost a lot more than we won. You have to learn what to say and how to handle situations. The hardest thing about baseball is the wearability factor. It’s every single day and you don’t want everything to be the same every single day. A groundball to short can be described 50,000 different ways – a two-hopper, slow roller. I learned that kind of stuff and also getting the inside info on the teams, the managers and reading a lot to gain information.”

He saw future big leaguers like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Nolan Gorman, Vinnie Pasquantino, Mitch Keller, Shane Baz and Jason Delay pass through the Appy League.

Hutton’s most fun summer came in 2019 as the BriBucs ended the franchise’s 17-year playoff drought in its last season as a minor league farm team as the Appalachian League shifted to an amateur collegiate wood-bat league in 2021

“You know where we came from two years prior in 2017, a 17-49 record,” Hutton said. “Making the playoffs one time was worth all the long nights in the press box. That last playoff game for us at Johnson City in 2019 was actually the first game that my now-fiancé, Dana, attended which, we didn’t know at the time, was the last game as a Pirates affiliate.”

***

Hutton added another broadcasting job to his duties in 2017 when he became the main man for the Bearcat Sports Network, the internet radio home of the Virginia High Bearcats.

His former principal at Patrick Henry, Keith Perrigan, was the Superintendent of Bristol, Virginia, schools and recommended Hutton to VHS athletic director Brad Harper.

“I knew very little about Virginia High,” Hutton said. “I knew who they were obviously, but my expertise was Patrick Henry and the Hogoheegee District. They were very welcoming and it was a good experience. It was almost like I had gone to high school there after a few years.”

Hutton turned the fledgling project into one of the area’s most in-depth and well-run high school sports broadcasting endeavors. He called football, volleyball, baseball and basketball games with an array of play-by-play partners that included Mark Harr, Reece Sydnor, Travis DeBusk, Alex Tabor, Shannon Piedmont and Jason Matlock. Nathan Graybeal, the authoritative figure when it comes to Emory & Henry College sports history, was the go-to stat man for Hutton.

A state runner-up finish for Virginia High’s baseball team in 2018 and a run to the state semifinals for the girls basketball squad that same year have been among the many highlights for Hutton.

“I really did not know what we were getting into with internet radio, but knew we wanted to provide a service to our fans,” Harper said. “Dillon far exceeded my expectations with his preparation and professionalism. He became a Bearcat through and through. He worked to build positive relationships with the coaches and players at VHS. The best part is that all of those broadcasts are now archived for people to go back and listen to.”

***

One thing a listener notices about Hutton’s work is that he is not a homer, doesn’t scream his head off or become overly critical.

His style includes a consistent delivery with his southern twang to along with a keen eye as he clearly and concisely conveys what he says to those who aren’t present.

“You’ve got to think of other people listening,” Hutton said. “Doing football, there are some other schools that don’t have radio stations, so it helps being unbiased. I think we’ve done a good job at it. There’s a stereotype of high school broadcasts being completely biased, but if you are going to give an honest account of the game you’re not going to be able to do that being totally one-sided.”

Hutton was one of the longest-tenured broadcasters in the Appy League and is popular among both his listeners and colleagues. He also had a sixth-month stint three years ago as a broadcast producer and studio host for Learfield IMG Network’s Charlotte 49ers college football coverage.

“Dillon has such a distinct voice that within five seconds of tuning into a game, I know he’s on the call. His passion and work ethic is unmatched and what he’s done with launching and maintaining the Bearcat Sports Network was trailblazing within high school sports coverage in this area,” said Zach Helton, the voice of Bluefield State College and the Appalachian League’s Bluefield Ridge Runners. “Definitely one of the more solid guys I’ve met over the years in this dog-eat broadcasting business.”

Hutton plans to do Bristol’s remaining home games remotely from his man cave in Mississippi, finishing what he started in regards to the 2022 season.

Hey, the 27-year-old loves his job.

“There’s nothing better to do,” Hutton said. “Than getting paid to talk about sports for a living.”