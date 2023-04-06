BRISTOL, Tenn. - Before the first edition of the Food City Dirt Race in 2021, most insiders figured that dirt racing veterans such as Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell would dominate.

NASCAR Cup veteran Ty Dillon is not surprised that asphalt aces Joey Logano and Kyle Busch emerged with the victories at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“These guys are the best drivers in the world, and they always rise to the occasion,” said Dillon in a Zoom interview. “I think it’s great that drivers with different backgrounds are not rolling over because the race is on dirt.”

Over the past three weeks, Cup drivers and crews have been tested by a speedway (Atlanta), road course (Texas) and flat layout at Richmond.

How has Dillon been able to adapt the different looks?

“To more, it’s more enjoyable as a driver,” Dillion said. “You’re not studying the same thing over and over each week to where it can mind-numbing.

“I love the diverse schedule we have now, and love how the sport is changing and growing with all the new races.”

According to Dillon, having the spring Bristol race on dirt and renovating North Wilkesboro Speedway for the March 21 All-Star Race are welcome moves that mesh well with the 75th anniversary of NASCAR.

“It’s awesome for the history,” Dillon said. “For the sport in general, I think it’s important to mix things up and have these dirt races for the fans and the drivers.

“With NASCAR drivers, you’re always to get a complaint about something. But last year’s race was great.”

Dillon credited BMS officials on two fronts - moving the Food City Dirt Race to a 7 p.m. start and the diligent oversight of the track surface.

“I have no complaints about the track, and I think things will be even better this weekend,” Dillon said.

Now, the goal for Dillon is to master the clay-coated version of BMS. Driving the 42 Chevrolet in last season’s event for Petty GMS Motorsports, Dillon won his heat and finished in the number 10 spot for the main event.

“I thought we underachieved by finishing 10th,” Dillon said. “I fully believe I can win. That heat race was a boost of confidence.

“In the first stage of the race we ran second to (Kyle) Larson and we were right with him. A couple of things go different during the race and we’re right there track position-wise where we have a chance to win.”

Dillon, in his first season with Spire Motorsports, holds the No. 34 spot in points.

I’m enjoying being part of this team, but we’ve had some incredibly terrible luck. It’s almost unfathomable at this point, but we’ve got 30 more opportunities in front of us that to capitalize on,” Dillon said.

That next challenge comes Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“My eyes are set on winning, not just trying to have a good day,” Dillon said. “I grew up dirt racing, so this is my natural style. It’s something that I think we can take advantage of.”