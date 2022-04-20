Dewayne Stanley is Ridgeview's new football coach

Dewayne Stanley is the new head football coach at Ridgeview High School.

The longtime assistant takes over for Todd Tiller and is Ridgeview’s third gridiron boss since the school opened in 2015.

Stanley is a 1985 graduate of Haysi High School where he played wide receiver and defensive back. He became an assistant coach under his mentor James Colley and has spent most of his career coaching on the defensive side of the ball.

The Wolfpack went 9-4 last year and finished as Region 2D runner-up to Graham.

Stanley also serves as Ridgeview’s head baseball coach.