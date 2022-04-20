 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Dewayne Stanley is Ridgeview's new football coach

  • Updated
  • 0
Ridgeview New White Logo
Contributed

Dewayne Stanley is the new head football coach at Ridgeview High School.

The longtime assistant takes over for Todd Tiller and is Ridgeview’s third gridiron boss since the school opened in 2015.

Stanley is a 1985 graduate of Haysi High School where he played wide receiver and defensive back. He became an assistant coach under his mentor James Colley and has spent most of his career coaching on the defensive side of the ball.

The Wolfpack went 9-4 last year and finished as Region 2D runner-up to Graham.

Stanley also serves as Ridgeview’s head baseball coach.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Roundup for April 13

Prep Roundup for April 13

Rural Retreat is 9-0, Chilhowie vs. Tazewell, Marion vs. Shady Spring in Coppinger Invite, Battle tennis, baseball teams win

Prep Roundup for April 14

Prep Roundup for April 14

Micah Hyskell of Tennessee High scored two goals; Tazewell reaches the finals of the Coppinger Invitational; Honaker's McClanahan goes 5-for-5; Abingdon loses a regular-season baseball game for the first time since 2019

Prep Roundup for April 19

Prep Roundup for April 19

Corey Britt was on point by scoring four goals and dishing out three assists in Abingdon High School’s 10-1 thumping of Gate City in a Mountai…

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Paragliding is now a tandem sport in Ghana

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts