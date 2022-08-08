Detroit retires number of Lou Whitaker, Martinsville, Va., native and former Bristol Tigers infielder

DETROIT — Harold Castro drove in two runs and scored twice as the Detroit Tigers ended a three-game skid with a 9-1 win Saturday over All-Star Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays on Lou Whitaker Night.
Playing in front of their first sellout crowd since opening day, the Tigers won for the fifth time in 16 games on the night they retired Whitaker's No. 1. Garrett Hill (2-3) picked up the win, allowing one run in 5 1/3 innings.
“Lou spent some time in our clubhouse, talking to our players, and it was awesome to meet him,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “It was cool to come out of honoring him with that ceremony and follow it up with one of our best games of the season in front of one of our best crowds.”
The game started about 20 minutes late because of the ceremony to honor Whitaker, whose name and number are now displayed in left-center field, just to the right of long-time double-play partner Alan Trammell's No. 3.
“For four years, I've felt uncomfortable,” Trammell said during the ceremony. “It has been an honor to have my number retired, but there's no No. 3 on the wall without No. 1.”
Whitaker played for the Appalachian League's Bristol Tigers in 1975, hitting .237 with one homer and 17 RBIs for the rookie-league team. He grew up in Martinsville, Virginia.