 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Detroit retires number of Lou Whitaker, Martinsville, Va., native and former Bristol Tigers infielder

  • 0

DETROIT — Harold Castro drove in two runs and scored twice as the Detroit Tigers ended a three-game skid with a 9-1 win Saturday over All-Star Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays on Lou Whitaker Night.

Playing in front of their first sellout crowd since opening day, the Tigers won for the fifth time in 16 games on the night they retired Whitaker's No. 1. Garrett Hill (2-3) picked up the win, allowing one run in 5 1/3 innings.

“Lou spent some time in our clubhouse, talking to our players, and it was awesome to meet him,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “It was cool to come out of honoring him with that ceremony and follow it up with one of our best games of the season in front of one of our best crowds.”

The game started about 20 minutes late because of the ceremony to honor Whitaker, whose name and number are now displayed in left-center field, just to the right of long-time double-play partner Alan Trammell's No. 3.

People are also reading…

“For four years, I've felt uncomfortable,” Trammell said during the ceremony. “It has been an honor to have my number retired, but there's no No. 3 on the wall without No. 1.”

Whitaker played for the Appalachian League's Bristol Tigers in 1975, hitting .237 with one homer and 17 RBIs for the rookie-league team. He grew up in Martinsville, Virginia. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wolves looking to howl again in ‘22

Wolves looking to howl again in ‘22

Year one was a rousing success for West Ridge football.

Now it’s time to do it again, and this time without 28 seniors who were part of a 9-3 season that included a playoff win in the school’s first year of existence after the consolidation of Sullivan Central, South and North.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Cricket in Afghanistan: T20 league resumes after Taliban takeover

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts