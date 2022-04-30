 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Detroit Lions draft James Mitchell (Union) in 5th Round

Tight end James Mitchell is headed to the Motor City.

The former Union High School and Virginia Tech star was selected in the fifth round with the 177th overall pick in Saturday’s National Football League Draft.

Mitchell’s final season at Tech ended with a knee injury suffered in the second quarter of the second game of the season against Middle Tennessee State.

The 6-foot-4, 249-pound sure-handed senior caught a touchdown pass in the season-opener against North Carolina and finished the season with five catches for 42 yards and one TD in his limited time before undergoing season-ending surgery to repair the damage to his ACL in his right knee.

He scored 12 total touchdowns in his four seasons in Blacksburg to go along with 838 receiving yards.

Mitchell was the 2017 Bristol Herald Courier offensive player of the year at Union, where he was a four-time all-state selection and twice played on teams that advanced to the state semifinals.

He became the second player from Southwest Virginia selected as Penn State punter Jordan Stout (Honaker) was a fourth-round draftee of the Baltimore Ravens. 

