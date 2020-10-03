Depth-shy Sullivan Central no match for Greene Devils

Another freshman QB – Corbin Cannon – tacked on two second-half TD runs.

In all, five of Greeneville’s TDs were scored by ninth graders.

Meanwhile, the 5-foot-11, 250-pound Mayes is a veteran leader on defense for the Greene Devils.

“The shutout was the goal,” Mayes said. “We’ve just been getting better every week. Practicing hard, lifting hard and it’s shown.”

It was the fourth straight loss for Central (2-4) and the third straight game in which the Cougars have failed to score.

Central has not gotten a touchdown since Will Nottingham’s 1-yard run in the first overtime of a 36-28 double OT loss to Pigeon Forge on Sept. 11. Sullivan South, David Crockett and Greeneville have blanked the Cougars in successive weeks.

That has coincided with a rash of injuries and ailments for the Cougars. Playmakers and key contributors like Preston Staubus, Peyton Greene, Connor Wilson and Cale Bryant were among those who were not in uniform for Central on Friday night.

The Cougars committed five turnovers and managed just 149 yards of total offense.

Freshman Carter Sanders had a team-high 25 rushing yards in the loss.