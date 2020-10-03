Depth-shy Sullivan Central no match for Greene Devils

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. – The losing skid continues for the football team at Sullivan Central High School and so does the scoring drought.
The opponent for the Cougars on Friday night, however, had no trouble finding the end zone time and time again.
Nine different Greeneville players recorded touchdowns as the Greene Devils overpowered, outmanned and outmuscled Central for a resounding 77-0 victory at Burley Stadium.
Junior speedster Mason Gudger returned the opening kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown for Greeneville (4-2) and that was just the beginning for the Greene Devils.
Things also didn’t get any better for the Cougars.
Forced to punt on its first offensive series, things went awry for Central when Drew Mullins couldn’t corral a high snap.
Greeneville senior defensive lineman Trey Mayes scooped up the loose ball off the turf and crashed into the end zone from four yards out. It was the first TD of Mayes’ varsity career and gave the home team a 14-0 lead before the Greene Devils had run a play from scrimmage.
“I just saw the ball and a couple of my teammates helped me get into the end zone,” Mayes said.
After season-opening setbacks to Daniel Boone and Science Hill, Greeneville has found its groove and built off the momentum of a 28-24 road triumph over Tennessee High the week before freshman quarterback Izaiah Hall came off the bench to throw for 82 yards for a TD and rushed for a team-leading 63 yards and a score.
Another freshman QB – Corbin Cannon – tacked on two second-half TD runs.
In all, five of Greeneville’s TDs were scored by ninth graders.
Meanwhile, the 5-foot-11, 250-pound Mayes is a veteran leader on defense for the Greene Devils.
“The shutout was the goal,” Mayes said. “We’ve just been getting better every week. Practicing hard, lifting hard and it’s shown.”
It was the fourth straight loss for Central (2-4) and the third straight game in which the Cougars have failed to score.
Central has not gotten a touchdown since Will Nottingham’s 1-yard run in the first overtime of a 36-28 double OT loss to Pigeon Forge on Sept. 11. Sullivan South, David Crockett and Greeneville have blanked the Cougars in successive weeks.
That has coincided with a rash of injuries and ailments for the Cougars. Playmakers and key contributors like Preston Staubus, Peyton Greene, Connor Wilson and Cale Bryant were among those who were not in uniform for Central on Friday night.
The Cougars committed five turnovers and managed just 149 yards of total offense.
Freshman Carter Sanders had a team-high 25 rushing yards in the loss.
“It is what it is,” said Sullivan Central coach Chris Steger. “We’ve got who we’ve got and they play, step up and do the best job they can do. I am proud of the kids for their effort. That’s a tough situation some of those kids got put in and several of them played their butts off.”
Central’s last win over Greeneville came in 1999, a 13-7 first-round playoff victory that was sparked by Joe Lindamood’s two touchdowns.
The 2020 Cougars still have postseason aspirations with the Northeastern Conference’s fourth seed for the TSSAA Class 4A playoffs remains up for grabs.
“We’ve got things to play for,” Steger said. “We’ve got to continue to get better and work with who we’ve got. We’ve got to find a good mix of guys to put on the field.”
Sullivan Central 0 0 0 0—0
Greeneville 28 21 14 14—77
Scoring Summary
G – Gudger 77 kickoff return (Graham kick)
G – Mayes 4 fumble return (Graham kick)
G – Iezzi 1 run (Graham kick)
G – Gudger 27 run (Graham kick)
G – Stevenson 30 pass from Hall (Graham kick)
G – Hall 14 run (Graham kick)
G – Short 1 run (Graham kick)
G – Myers 6 run (Brandon kick)
G – Cannon 27 run (Brandon kick)
G – Cannon 29 run (Brandon kick)
G – Chrisman 50 run (Brandon kick)
Team Stats First Downs: SC 10, G 15; Rushes-Yards: SC 33-54, G 29-292; Passing Yards: SC 95, G 92; Comp.-Att.-Int.: SC 15-30-2, G 5-9-1; Fumbles-Lost: SC 3-3, G 2-1; Penalties-Yards: SC 2-15, G 3-45; Punts-Average: SC 4-21.3, G 0-0
