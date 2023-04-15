EMORY, Va. – The Emory & Henry Wasps football team entered Saturday’s spring game looking for some answers on a new-look defense.

Chad Pouncy and crew passed the test.

A 6-foot-2, 225-pound sophomore from Brookville High School in Lynchburg, Pouncy scored on a 20-yard interception return as the defense earned a 32-10 win over the offense in the modified scoring system.

“That touchdown felt like winning the Super Bowl,” Pouncy said. “I just watched the quarterback and made the play.”

E&H graduated three starters on the defensive line along with leading tackler Ivan Phillips at middle linebacker.

The new cast on the line has Pouncy and freshman Josiah Graham (6-5, 235) at end, with veteran Rasheed Ellis (6-1, 270) and 6-1, 290 junior transfer Andre Crawley at tackle.

Pouncy served as the apprentice to 6-4 end Jay Swegheimer last season.

“Jay was a really good player and I learned a lot from him,” Pouncy said. “I worked all off-season on getting my weight up and I feel prepared for a big season.”

Crawley, who has slowed by injury this spring, was a three-year regular at Wagner College.

Junior Kaleb Lundy (6-2, 240) from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, replaced Phillips and helped lead the defense Saturday.

Returning linebacker A.J. Burgess (Roxboro, N.C.) suffered a season-ending ACL injury in spring.

Dynamic sophomore Chendrick Cann (St. Petersburg, Fla.) was another defensive standout Saturday. Cann, who has been moved from cornerback to free safety, was selected as the defensive MVP for the spring.

“I’m happy with the switch,” Cann said. “The free safety spot allows me to expand the field and make more plays. We made progress in all areas this spring.”

Ceddrick Cann, the 6-3, 280-pound younger brother of Chendrick, recently signed to play at E&H.

Senior Kyle Short (Lebanon, Ohio) started the game at quarterback. Clicking with receivers on short passes via the Run-Pass Option attack, Short guided the first-team offense to the 17-yard-line on his first drive.

Sophomore Charles Mutter (King George, Va.) displayed mobility as Short’s backup while athletic 6-1 freshman Xavier Davis has emerged as the No. 3 quarterback after a highlight-filled run at Norview High School in Norfolk.

“I thought all three of our quarterbacks showed improvement,” E&H head coach Curt Newsome.

Six-foot-senior receiver Tmahdae Penn (Martinsville) compiled over 60 yards on two receptions despite being checked by multiple defenders.

“Defenses in our conference did the same thing last season, so today’s game helped me know what to expect,” Penn said.

Penn stayed in Emory over the summer to train with Short.

“It was a good chance to work on our chemistry,” Penn said.

Former Abingdon standout River Carter caught a 23-yard pass to set up a touchdown, while sophomore receivers Cam Peoples (Reidsville, N.C) and Anthony Smith, Jr. (Chesapeake, Va.) added several receptions.

“Penn is just exceptional,” Newsome said.

Jarmawn Ford, who led the team with 40 receptions last season, transferred out of the program.

Another loss on offense was 6-2 senior running back Grayson Overstreet, who opted to enter the business world instead of taking another year of eligibility.

The backfield mix on Saturday featured senior Mykah English (Staunton River), University of Virginia’s College at Wise transfer J’Quan Anderson and freshman Rudolph Paul from Douglasville, Georgia.

English scored on a 1-yard run.

“Mykah is a fifth-year guy who runs with patience, and Anderson rushed for 150 yards against Wingate two years ago,” Newsome said.

Both starting guards graduated, but Clayton Allen (6-4, 320) and Desuan Sharp (6-4, 330) have been impressive on the offensive line.

Allen, a transfer from the University of Maryland, was voted as the top E&H newcomer for the spring, while Sharp was named as the most improved.

Senior Zach Venhorst (Liberty Christian Academy) earned selection as the offensive MVP for his work at tight end.

“I’ve put in a lot of work and it’s nice to see it pay off,” Venhorst said.

The other score for the E&H offense came on a 43-yard field goal by sophomore Trace Butcher from Dacula, Georgia. Returning punter Ethan Muncy (Tennessee High) boomed a 43-yard kick.

“I thought it was a good day overall,” Newsome said. “We had some turnovers, but the offense moved the ball early and the defense was steady.

“Now, we just have to keep working.”

The biggest down note was the injury (possible broken ankle) to 6-2 freshman receiver Aidyn Davenport from Spring Lake, North Carolina.