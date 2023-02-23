RICHLANDS, Va. – Fans began gathering for Thursday’s Region 2D girls basketball semifinals well over 30 minutes before the start of the first game at Richlands Middle School.

Twenty minutes before tipoff, the stands were packed and many cars were forced to park at the football stadium and on surrounding hills.

The intensity was amplified for the late game between the defending VHSL Class 2 champion Wise County Central Warriors and the Richlands Blue Tornado.

Was Wise County Central coach Robin Dotson worried about nerves impacting his squad?

“We thrive in this kind of atmosphere,” Dotson said.

With five-foot-six sophomore guard Emmah McAmis setting a torrid pace, Wise Central recorded a 54-51 victory.

“I’m proud of my girls,” Dotson said. “This was an elimination game and we did what we needed to do. I thought the crowd actually fueled us in the first half.”

Wise County Central defeated Richlands 61-50 in the second game of the regular season.

McAmis scored 32 points in that showdown, while six-foot-one freshman Annsley Trivette paced Richlands with 23. Richlands reeled off 22 straight victories following that loss.

Facing multiple defenders Thursday, Trivette collected 27 points while McAmis hit for 24.

“It was a crazy night and I’m very thankful for the experience of playing in front of a crowd like this,” Trivette said. “The fans were here early and they gave us great support.

“We played well at times and I’m proud of my teammates, but Central is very unpredictable and they have experience.”

Most of those fans were on their feet in the first quarter as Wise Central took a 22-15 lead.

The margin expanded to 29-15 by the six minute mark of the second quarter and Central was up 40-28 at halftime.

Richlands closed within 42-36 with 3:27 remaining in the third quarter when senior guard Jaylyn Altizer canned a jumper from the foul line. The Richlands supporters erupted two minutes later when Altizer hit another basket from the same spot.

With 2:04 left in the game, Altizer struck again with a three-pointer that chopped the Wise Central advantage to 51-47.

Following a half court steal and bucket by Trivette, the Blues trailed only 51-49 with 1:04 remaining.

Sophomore guard Abbie Jordan drew the assignment of guarding Trivette. But when Jordan collected her third foul in the first quarter, Wise Central was forced to employ a rare zone look on defense.

Jordan supplied 12 points for Central on four three-pointers. Her biggest shot was a three from the corner with 41 seconds to give a Central up 54-49 advantage.

“That shot was nice,” Jordan said. “Since I got all those fouls in the first quarter, I knew that I had to do something for my team. Most of our Mountain 7 games are like this, so we’re used to crowds.”

Trivette connected on a 3-pointer with eight seconds left, but it was too late.”

Along with Trivette, the Richlands roster includes five seniors and two juniors. Altizer finished with nine points.

“The zone was effective for a while, but Richlands started to penetrate and we didn’t box out like we should have,” Dotson said. “Richlands got points from offensive rebounds, but they have good size.”

Wise Central (23-5) faces yet another clash with Gate City in Saturday’s regional final.

“It’s always good to be playing in March,” Dotson said.

Gate City 48, Ridgeview 27

Earlier this season, Gate City coach Kelly Houseright described her team as “a bunch of fighters.”

That description was fitting on Thursday as the Blue Devils won with defense, rebounding and balanced scoring.

“That was one of our better defensive efforts of the season,” Houseright said. “When we played at Ridgeview we lost their shooters late in a tight game, so we wanted to be aware of their shooters at all times tonight

Gate City (22-5) built a 20-12 halftime lead, and then closed out the win with a 17-point outburst in the fourth quarter.

Senior guard Lexi Ervin led the Blue Devils with 11 points, while senior guard Adyson Gibson supplied 10 points and sophomore guard Jaydyn Carrico added nine.

Do the Gate City players enjoy the gritty detail work that goes with defense?

“Yes we do, and I was really proud how we all played defense tonight,” Ervin said. “We food off each other’s energy, especially on defense

A three-year starter, Ervin can shoot, drive and more.

“We focused on making cuts, getting open, setting screens and looking for the best pass to get a good look at the basket,” Ervin said. “There fans were loud, but we’re used to that from playing in our gym. We love the big crowds.”

The Blue Devils feature four players who average at least nine points per game.

“Our defense was fine in the first half, but we just couldn’t score,” Ridgeview coach Donnie Frazier said. “We thought we had something going early in the third quarter, but a charge was called on us.”

Ridgeview trailed 21-12 at the 6:40 mark of third quarter when the charge called.

Five-foot-six sophomore guard Braelyn Strouth and 5-8 junior Caiti Hill paced Ridgeview (19-8) with nine points each. The Wolfpack failed to hit a 3-pointer.

“Gate City ran us off the three-point line because we do have several shooters,” Frazier said. “We missed some shots that we normally make, but Gate City is big and strong and they contested our shots. Gate City is a veteran team and we’re still young.”

Ridgeview will graduate steady point guard Maggie Grant, but two current juniors will return along with a cast of sophomores.

Houseright pointed to another factor in the emotional victory.

“Our bench was incredible,” Houseright said. “We challenged our reserves in practice Wednesday, and they responded with some big rebounds, defensive stops and overall great minutes.”