Defending champ DeJoria looking for better luck at Bristol

Alexis DeJoria entered the 2021 NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals in search of a boost.

The Funny Car veteran left Bristol Dragway after one of the most dominant performances of her career.

Not only did DeJoria earn her first No. 1 qualifying spot since 2016, but she also won her first national event since 2017.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been a returning champion, so I’m really excited,” said DeJoria in a recent Zoom interview. “Bristol has been one of my favorite tracks for a while.”

Entering tonight’s first session of qualifying for the Thunder Valley Nationals, DeJoria is eighth in the Funny Car standings with just one round win in the past two races.

“We definitely need to do better than that. And Bristol is the place to do it,” DeJoria said.

Due to the weather forecast, NHRA officials moved the start of pro qualifying up to 5 p.m.

DeJoria mentioned several reasons why Bristol is one of her favorite stops of the NHRA Camping World Series.

“It was the place where I went to my first Nitro final with Del Worsham as my crew chief. So, there’s just a good vibe there for me,” DeJoria said. “I love the fans, I love where the track is and I love the acoustics. There’s so much about that track that makes it really special.”

The relationship between DeJoria and Worsham dates back to 2011 when DeJoria earned her license in Worsham’s Funny Car.

Following a two-year break to spend time with her teenage daughter, DeJoria was reunited with Worsham in 2020 on the DC Motorsports team. DeJoria and Worsham are both from Southern California and have “California cool” personalities.

“(Worsham) has been my mentor from day one,” DeJoria said. “Del is tuning the car and running the team. It’s a lot on someone’s shoulders. Until you’ve really experienced it, I think it’s hard for some people to understand.

“We’ve always had a good rapport with each other and been able to say whatever. (Worsham) has been through it all.

Worsham and DeJoria were definitely on the same page last October at Bristol.

After grabbing the No. 1 qualifying spot, DeJoria charged to a final matchup against J.R. Todd. With a near-perfect reaction time of .002 along with a run 3.921 seconds at 327.66 mph, DeJoria achieved her long-awaited breakthrough. Todd followed at 3.939 at 326.22.

“I was calm, cool and collected,” said DeJoria, just after her victory last season. “I wasn’t nervous, I was excited and happy. When I’m in that head space, I do my best. This is one of the biggest wins of my career.”

Can DeJoria summon the same magical formula again at Bristol with the help of Worsham and co-crew chief Nicky Boninfante?

“Bristol has a special place in my heart,” DeJoria said. “There are other tracks that you just don’t feel comfortable. The surroundings, the ambience and the sound are not the same.”

Once again, DeJoria needs a Bristol boost.

“Yeah, we’ve had some bad luck the last few races,” DeJoria said. “So, we’re just building off of what we got right now and hoping that we come on strong when it’s necessary.

“I’m not a new driver. Del is not a new crew chief, and none of the guys on my team are new.

“But together, we are new as a team and you’re going to have growing pains. To have a little dip to start the season is frustrating, but we’re all in it because we really love the sport.”