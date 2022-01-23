DEATHS: SW Virginia football has lost two in Mike Snow and Raymond Jones

Two men who each made memorable contributions to Southwest Virginia’s rich high school football tradition recently died.

Mike Snow, a member of Chilhowie’s 1970 VHSL Group A state championship team, passed away on Jan. 17 at the age of 66, one day before Garden coach Raymond Jones died at the age of 75.

Snow was a three-year starter at Chilhowie from 1970-72 and the Warriors won the Region C championship each season. He was a sophomore when the Smyth County school won the inaugural Group A state crown with a title-clinching 7-6 win over Fluvanna in Charlottesville.

He excelled as a left tackle and tight end.

“Powerfully built, Mike loved to hit people,” Chilhowie coach Ron Bales wrote in regard to his former player in the 2014 book “From Young Braves to Mighty Warriors.” “He got the attention of every opponent who lined up across the line in front of him. His powerful forearm left many opponents heads spinning and confused.”

Snow later played tight end at Emory & Henry College and finished his career with 78 catches for 1,106 yards. He was an All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference selection in 1977.

He became an assistant coach at E&H and was popular with the players he coached while with the Wasps.

Jones was also popular and was the defensive coordinator on head coach Roger Rife’s coaching staff in 1986 when the Garden Green Dragons finished as VHSL Group A, Division 2 runner-up.

Jones graduated from Richlands in 1964 and was an honorable mention All-Southwest District selection as an offensive lineman while playing for legendary head coach Ernie Hicks.

He compiled a 3-7 record in his lone season as Garden’s head coach in 1975, but gained his greatest acclaim for directing that defense in ‘86 that got the nickname “The Great Wall of Green.”

The Dragons posted four shutouts that season en route to the Region D title. They beat defending state champ Powell Valley, Clintwood and Drewry Mason in the 1986 playoffs before a 21-6 loss to Lunenburg Central in the finals.

“Coach Jones is just a defensive whiz,” star player Red Street once said. “He knows it like the back of his hand.”

Funeral services for Jones were held Sunday.

A service of remembrance for Snow will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the Emory & Henry Memorial Chapel.