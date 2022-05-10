Davis returns to Richlands as boys basketball coach

RICHLANDS, Va. – Ronnie Davis is headed back to his old school.

On Tuesday, the popular coach was selected to direct the head boys basketball program for the Richlands Blue Tornado.

Davis had a successful run as the softball coach and football assistant at Richlands.

“I’m excited for this opportunity,” said Davis Tuesday night. “I’m looking forward to preparing for the upcoming season.”

The current role for Davis is the athletic director and baseball coach at Graham.

“I had a great experience at Graham and enjoyed my time there,” Davis said.

Davis is a 1983 graduate of Richlands, where he coached multiple sports over three decades.

His seven-year run as the boss of the Richlands softball program featured the VHSL Class 2 title in 2019 along with runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018. He was selected as the Bristol Herald Courier softball coach of the year following that title run.

Following a search for the head football position at Richlands, Davis resigned his softball post shortly after the Blues recorded a 1-0 victory over Madison County on June 14, 2019.

“I want to have a family atmosphere at Richlands, and continue moving forward with the basketball program,” Davis said