David Crockett sweeps past Sullivan East

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. – Colin Beason scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Reagan Cash tallied 10 points and 13 rebounds in David Crockett’s 64-44 defeat of Sullivan East on Tuesday night at Crockett.

Sullivan East, which was without starter Masun Tate, tied the score, 12-12, on a Tyler Cross 3-pointer with 7:40 left in the first half.

But Cash answered 20 seconds later, triggering a 23-6 run that included seven points from Beason and gave the Pioneers (8-9) a 35-18 halftime lead.

“They work well together,” said East coach Dillon Faver, whose Patriots fell to 8-9 on the season. “They do a nice little high-and-low action. Both are good around the rim, good shooters. They both jump well. They were hard to guard.”

Crockett also got seven assists from sophomore point guard Jacob Arnold.

East got 17 points from Drake Fisher and 11 from Corbin Laisure.

“They’re good players,” Crockett coach Cody Connell said. “I watched ‘em play North Greene and I bet Fisher had 20 in the first half. That kid can stroke it from anywhere. I kept telling my guys. He hit the first one from probably seven feet behind the 3-point line.”

Fisher’s 25-footer, an 8-foot runner and Laisure’s interior basket gave the Patriots a 7-2 lead. Beason answered with a basket that started a 10-0 run.

Brody McGuire capped it with a steal and lay-in.

“They do good stuff defensively,” Faver said. “They change their defense up nicely. They play hard and just make it difficult to run an offense.”

East struggled from the perimeter. And good looks were hard to come by for long stretches.

“It’s nice when the basketball’s going in the hoop,” Faver said. “It’s hard when it’s not. We’ll keep fighting. We’ve gotta improve, try to get a little bit better every day. We’ve gotta get ready for Elizabethton on Friday.”

GIRLS

David Crockett 69, Sullivan East 23

Shooting guard Brylee Tullock tallied 26 points, seven rebounds and five steals and fellow freshman Aaliyah Story, a 6-foot-1 post, had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Pioneers (13-3).

Sophomore point guard Bella Fersguson, who’s leading the nation MaxPreps) with 12-plus assists per game, had 12 assists against the Patriots.

“They are really good,” Sullivan East coach Alan Aubrey said. “We were a little shell-shocked. I believe that we will get better. We tried a few new things tonight that I think in the long run will help us. But, we have to continue to work. Crockett is going to win a lot of games.”

Crockett jumped out to a 12-0 lead and never looked back. Tullock, who came in averaging 24-plus points per game, scored 19 while helping the Pioneers build a 48-13 halftime lead, including the first seven of the game.

Story had 14 points and eight rebounds in the first half.

Cailyn Cox led East with eight points. Jenna Hare was held to seven.

Gabby Wood (10 points) and Story took turns hounding Hare.

“We face-guarded her,” Crockett coach Thomas Gouge said. “We were active in the gaps digging on her. And I thought we did a good job on her.”

Crockett will host The King’s Academy on Friday. East will host Elizabethton on Friday.