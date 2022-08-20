 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
David Crockett stops Sullivan East, 49-38

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – J.C. Simmons glanced in the direction of the scoreboard at Sullivan East High and barked, to no one in particular, “Can someone wipe the scoreboard, please?!?”

The frustration was understandable, following East’s 49-38 loss to David Crockett Friday night to open the 2022 football season for both teams.

The Patriots entered this game after an offseason that Simmons had described on multiple occasions as tremendous, then jumped out to a 20-7 lead, squandered all of it, yet still led 32-28 at the break. Then the worm turned. Crockett (1-0) outscored East 21-0 in the third quarter, grinding out long drives, dominating time of possession, and essentially salting away this win.

By the time the Pioneers scored their third TD of the frame, a 30-yard pick-6 return by Jake Whaley, Crockett led 49-32 and East had mustered only five offensive plays from scrimmage to that point in the second half.

“They got in what offense worked for them. We didn’t have any answers,” Simmons said.

“We kept relying on that offensive line,” noted Crockett coch Hayden Chandley. “We’ve got three backs back there that can really run the rock, along with our quarterback.”

Crockett generated 223 rushing yards as a team. Aidan Clark, that aofrementioned QB, led the way with 96 yards. His first pass went for a pick-6, but he completed three of his next four throws–two of them for touchdowns. Dylan Callahan added 69 yards and Whaley 45. Both also found the end zone.

It was a de facto home game for Crockett, with the Pioneers wearing black and listed as the home team on the scoreboard despite playing at East due to continuing renovations on the facilities in Jonesborough. Early on, though, it seemed as if Crockett had wandered into the proverbial belly of the beast.

East strung together a lengthy 16-play, 66-yard drive to open the game capped by Kaden Roberts’ touchdown run. After that, things got crazy.

Jaevon Emile fielded the ensuing kickoff and took it 92 yards to put Crockett on the board. The celebration from the Pioneers’ sideline had barely died down when Tyler Cross ran back Crockett’s kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown of his own. The subsequent return was more pedestrian, but East struck quickly yet again; a short pass by Clark got deflected and landed in the grasp of Patriots lineman Kolton Smith, who churned 45 yards for the touchdown.

Even with some failed conversions, East found itself leading 20-7.

“I was proud of them,” Simmons said of the strong start.

The good feelings did not last, either in the short term - Clark connected with Lamarkus Dunn on back-to-back touchdown passes to help the Pioneers capture a 21-20 lead – or the long term, given the events that transpired after halftime..

Drake Fisher, East’s returning starter at quarterback, threw for 246 yards and a trio of touchdowns. Fisher completed passes to eight different targets. Two of the scoring strikes went to Cross, from 38 and 32 yards, in the final 91 seconds of the first half. After Cross’ first TD catch, the Patriots got the ball right back on the onside kick and struck again.

“We’ve got to find a way to string together four quarters,” Simmons said.

But a return to the win column, something that hasn’t happened for the Patriots since their third game of 2021, will have to wait at least another week.

“These guys want it. They’re hungry.”

Sullivan East 20 12 0 6—38

David Crockett 14 14 21 0—49

Scoring Summary

SE – Roberts 5 run (kick failed)

DC – Emile 92 kickoff return (Schroeck kick)

SE – Cross 89 kickoff return (pass failed)

SE – K. Smith 45 INT return (Laisure pass from Fisher)

DC – Dunn 24 pass from Clark (Schroeck kick)

DC – Dunn 41 pass from Clark (Schroeck kick)

DC – Whaley 6 run (Schroeck kick)

SE – Cross 38 pass from Fisher (pass failed)

SE – Cross 32 pass from Fisher (pass failed)

DC – Callahan 1 run (Schroeck kick)

DC – Clark 1 run (Schroeck kick)

DC – Whaley 30 INT return (Schroeck kick)

SE – Tate 14 pass from Fisher (pass failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: SE 17, DC 16; Rushes-Yards: SE 15-74, DC 40-223; Passing Yards: SE 246, DC 82; Comp.-Att.-Int.: SE 23-45-1, DC 3-5-1; Fumbles-Lost: SE 1-0, DC 4-1; Penalties-Yards: DC 14-90, SE 7-69; Punts-Average: DC 3-30.3, SE 0-0.

