Presented By Cootie Browns

Daniels, defense lead West Virginia past Virginia Tech

West Virginia Virginia Tech Football

Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry reacts after a West Virginia touchdown, as Chamarri Conner (25) returns to the sideline during the second half of the Hokies' 33-10 loss to West Virginia on Thursday night in Blacksburg, Va. 

 The Associated Press

BLACKSBURG, Va. — J.T. Daniels threw for 203 yards and a touchdown to lead West Virginia to a 33-10 win over Virginia Tech on Thursday night.

Freshman CJ Donaldson rushed for 106 yards and West Virginia (2-2) got a strong performance from its defense to win its second straight game after losing the first two.

The Mountaineers, who beat Virginia Tech for the second consecutive season, scored on five straight possessions spanning the first and second half. Daniels’ 24-yard touchdown pass to Sam James with 11 seconds left in the first half gave the Mountaineers a 13-7 lead, and they never trailed again.

The Hokies (2-2) closed within 16-10 on a field goal by Will Ross with 4:19 left in the third quarter. West Virginia answered, scoring on a 6-yard run by Justin Johnson Jr. with 14:13 left in the game. The Hokies had West Virginia stopped twice on the drive, but personal foul penalties on Norell Pollard and Dax Hollifield kept the drive alive.

People are also reading…

Penalties hindered the Hokies all night. They committed 15 for 132 yards.

TAKEAWAYS

West Virginia: The Mountaineers picked up a nice win for coach Neal Brown, who moved to 19-20 in his fourth year at West Virginia. They played solidly in all three phases, but especially on defense. A unit that gave up 73 points in losses to Pittsburgh and Kansas held the Hokies to just 228 yards and also scored on an interception return.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies weren’t good in any phase of the game and now haven’t beaten a nonconference Power 5 team at Lane Stadium since 2009. The loss marked their worst ever over the Mountaineers at Lane Stadium.

UP NEXT

West Virginia: The Mountaineers play at Texas on Oct. 1.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies play at North Carolina on Oct. 1.

 

