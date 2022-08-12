 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daniel Norris Watch

Daniel Norris

CHICAGO – Daniel Norris fared well in his return to the big leagues on Friday night.

The former Science Hill High School star, making his first appearance of 2022 with the Detroit Tigers after signing a minor-league contract late last month, pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings in his team’s 2-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

The left-hander allowed four hits and struck out one with two walks in a no decision. It’s his second stint with Detroit.

“Daniel was good,” Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said. “It’s not an easy task to come back to an old team as a new team and face an all-righthanded lineup.”

