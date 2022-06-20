Daniel Norris Watch

Daniel Norris retired four of the five batters he faced for the Chicago Cubs on Monday night in putting together a scoreless outing in the team’s 12-1 loss to the homestanding Pittsburgh Pirates.
Norris needed just 20 pitches as he got pinch-hitter Cal Mitchell on a lineout to end the seventh inning and in the eighth struck out Jack Suwinski, retired Daniel Vogelbach on a grounder, walked Michael Chavis and then struck out highly-touted Pirates rookie Oneil Cruz looking on a 3-2 pitch.
The Science Hill High School graduate is 0-4 with a 7.52 ERA in 23 appearances this season.