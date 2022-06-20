 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daniel Norris Watch

  • 0
norris

Daniel Norris

 The Associated Press

Daniel Norris retired four of the five batters he faced for the Chicago Cubs on Monday night in putting together a scoreless outing in the team’s 12-1 loss to the homestanding Pittsburgh Pirates.

Norris needed just 20 pitches as he got pinch-hitter Cal Mitchell on a lineout to end the seventh inning and in the eighth struck out Jack Suwinski, retired Daniel Vogelbach on a grounder, walked Michael Chavis and then struck out highly-touted Pirates rookie Oneil Cruz looking on a 3-2 pitch.

The Science Hill High School graduate is 0-4 with a 7.52 ERA in 23 appearances this season.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thomas Walker hires Hall as football coach

Thomas Walker hires Hall as football coach

Being named the head football coach at Thomas Walker High School marks a major milestone in Tanner Hall’s career, but it didn’t even rank as his biggest life moment of the past seven days.

That’s because he and his wife, Addie, got married last Saturday and are currently on their honeymoon in Panama City, Florida.

Memorial services slated this week for longtime King University coach Toomey

Memorial services slated this week for longtime King University coach Toomey

BRISTOL, Tenn. – “Our gift, His glory.”

That has been the motto for the King women’s volleyball program for decades, first created by Tornado coaching legend Susie Toomey and continued by her son, Chris Toomey, a duo that led the Tornado to nearly 1,000 wins over a 29-year period.

Yet, according to those who knew Chris – who died unexpectedly last Tuesday in St. Louis at age 46 – volleyball was simply a means to a more important calling in life.

“They always viewed their coaching here as a ministry,” King University athletic director David Hicks said

Hooker, Vols looking to ‘win ballgames’ this season

Hooker, Vols looking to ‘win ballgames’ this season

Dynamic dual-threat quarterback Hendon Hooker and leading rusher Jabari Small were among the featured guests of offensive lineman Dayne Davis on Saturday at the latter’s inaugural youth football camp at Sullivan East High School.

Hall takes over as football coach at Thomas Walker

Hall takes over as football coach at Thomas Walker

Tanner Hall is the new head football coach at Thomas Walker High School...NHRA officials announced Thursday afternoon that Friday’s pro qualifying session for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway has been moved forward two hours due to potential weather in the evening.

LOCAL BRIEFS: Buchanan commits to VMI

LOCAL BRIEFS: Buchanan commits to VMI

Lebanon High School junior Seth Buchanan announced via his Twitter account on Tuesday that he has verbally committed to the Virginia Military Institute...The Mal Brown/FCA Wrestling Clinic will be held on Thursday at Battlecat Wrestling Club at 80 Terrace Drive in Bristol, Virginia.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian athlete switches nationality to play at Wimbledon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts