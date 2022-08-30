 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daniel Norris Watch

Daniel Norris

A home run once again ruined a relief appearance for Daniel Norris of the Detroit Tigers.

The former Science Hill High School star yielded a two-run homer to Carlos Santana in the fifth inning of his team’s 9-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night at Comerica Park.

It was the third straight game in which Norris had surrendered a longball and Santana’s traveled 434 feet.

The blast was preceded by a Ty France single and was the only runs Norris allowed over three innings. He surrendered three hits, walked none and notched a pair of strikeouts.

Norris is 0-4 with a 5.84 ERA in 32 games (three starts) this season between the Chicago Cubs and Detroit.

