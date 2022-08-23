DANIEL NORRIS WATCH

Daniel Norris had fared well in two starts since rejoining the Detroit Tigers. He pitched in relief for the team on Tuesday night and it did not go so well.

The former Science Hill High School star served up a two-run homer to San Francisco’s Evan Longoria with two outs in the sixth inning for the Tigers in their 3-1 loss to the Giants.

Norris took over for starter Drew Hutchison and got Austin Slater on a flyball and Wilmer Flores on a groundout. After walking Joc Pederson, he gave up the 410-feet blast to Longoria as San Francisco’s lead expanded from 1-0 to 3-0.

His ERA in three outings with Detroit jumped from 0.94 to 2.53. He began the season with the Chicago Cubs before being released.