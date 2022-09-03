Daniel Norris Watch

Daniel Norris reached a milestone by taking the mound on Saturday night for the Detroit Tigers.

However, the occasion turned out not to be too memorable for the Science Hill High School graduate.

Norris allowed three runs in 2 2/3 innings of relief for the Tigers in their 12-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park.

It was the 200th career MLB regular-season appearance for the left-hander and 145 of those have occurred in a Detroit uniform.

Norris surrendered a solo home run to MJ Melendez in the sixth inning and then gave up a two-run double to Nate Eaton in the seventh. It marked the fourth straight game in which Norris has served up a longball.

He allowed three hits, walked one and struck out two as part of his stat line.

Norris is 0-4 with a 6.08 ERA in 33 games (three starts) this season in stints with Detroit and the Chicago Cubs.