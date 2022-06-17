 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daniel Norris (Science Hill) pitched a scoreless inning Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
Cubs Yankees Baseball

Chicago Cubs pitcher Daniel Norris delivers against the New York Yankees in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

 Mary Altaffer

Daniel Norris worked a perfect ninth inning for the Chicago Cubs on Thursday afternoon in their 6-4 loss to the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field.

The former Science Hill High School star needed just 19 pitches to get three outs as he got Eric Hosmer on a groundout, struck out Jose Azocar and ended his appearance by retiring Aaron Nola on a flyout.

He bounced back from Wednesday’s disastrous outing when he faced four batters and all four of them reached base and scored.

The left-hander is 0-4 with a 7.92 ERA in 22 games.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Memorial services slated this week for longtime King University coach Toomey

Memorial services slated this week for longtime King University coach Toomey

BRISTOL, Tenn. – “Our gift, His glory.”

That has been the motto for the King women’s volleyball program for decades, first created by Tornado coaching legend Susie Toomey and continued by her son, Chris Toomey, a duo that led the Tornado to nearly 1,000 wins over a 29-year period.

Yet, according to those who knew Chris – who died unexpectedly last Tuesday in St. Louis at age 46 – volleyball was simply a means to a more important calling in life.

“They always viewed their coaching here as a ministry,” King University athletic director David Hicks said

Abingdon falls to LCA in VHSL Class 3 championship

Abingdon falls to LCA in VHSL Class 3 championship

When Abingdon’s ace pitcher Ethan Gibson walked to the mound in the bottom of the seventh inning of the VHSL Class 3 baseball championship with a 5-3 lead he knew that he only had 11 pitches left to get through the meat of Liberty Christian Academy’s formidable lineup.

Hall takes over as football coach at Thomas Walker

Hall takes over as football coach at Thomas Walker

Tanner Hall is the new head football coach at Thomas Walker High School...NHRA officials announced Thursday afternoon that Friday’s pro qualifying session for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway has been moved forward two hours due to potential weather in the evening.

LOCAL BRIEFS: Buchanan commits to VMI

LOCAL BRIEFS: Buchanan commits to VMI

Lebanon High School junior Seth Buchanan announced via his Twitter account on Tuesday that he has verbally committed to the Virginia Military Institute...The Mal Brown/FCA Wrestling Clinic will be held on Thursday at Battlecat Wrestling Club at 80 Terrace Drive in Bristol, Virginia.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

The 16 host cities of the 2026 World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts