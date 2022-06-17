Daniel Norris (Science Hill) pitched a scoreless inning Thursday

Daniel Norris worked a perfect ninth inning for the Chicago Cubs on Thursday afternoon in their 6-4 loss to the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field.
The former Science Hill High School star needed just 19 pitches to get three outs as he got Eric Hosmer on a groundout, struck out Jose Azocar and ended his appearance by retiring Aaron Nola on a flyout.
He bounced back from Wednesday’s disastrous outing when he faced four batters and all four of them reached base and scored.
The left-hander is 0-4 with a 7.92 ERA in 22 games.