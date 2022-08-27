Daniel Boone blanks West Ridge, 33-0

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — West Ridge saw it snowball out of control Friday night, committing three turnovers and making life easy for Daniel Boone, a well-honed group which took advantage and rolled to a 33-0 non-conference football win at a jammed Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.

The Trailblazers (2-0) big-played the Wolves (1-1) to death, posting their second shutout of the young season with a smothering defense while scoring in every way, shape and form, including a couple of back-breaking touchdowns that turned the game one-sided very quickly.

“Not how we had it planned,” gracious West Ridge coach Justin Hilton said.

It sure went according to plan for the ‘Blazers.

“That’s two weeks in a row we’ve scored in all three phases — offense, defense and special teams,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “Our kids have really bought in to what we’re trying to do, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

“And with (place-kicker) Ben (Shrewsbury), they were always having to start on their own 20-yard line, and that is a huge factor. He’s a real weapon for us.”

A senior who is drawing serious interest from the college ranks, Shrewsbury hit a 23-yard field goal early in the second quarter, while punting three times for a 43-yard average and sending five kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks.

Two particular plays cemented the outcome in this one.

The first occurred with Boone up 12-0 midway through the second period, when Brogan Jones intercepted a 3rd-and-5 pass and ran untouched for a 47-yard touchdown for a 19-0 lead.

The other happened on the first play of the second half, with Rylan Trout racing 55 yards to the end zone on a reverse handoff, getting a great block from Jackson Utsman to turn a 26-0 halftime lead into a mercy-rule situation.

“The reverse we called at halftime,” Jenkins said. “We thought they would be in (the defensive set) that they were in, and we executed it perfectly. I think that kind of took the wind out of their sails.

“And that pick six by Brogan was obviously huge.”

It was all downhill following Jones’ score.

Landon Kirkpatrick got in on the act in the final two minutes of the initial half, first spearing a 46-yard deep flag route from quarterback Luke Jenkins and then turning a simple button-hook into a 28-yard TD with 1:32 on the clock, providing the Trailblazers with their commanding halftime advantage.

Kirkpatrick caught four passes for 93 yards. Jenkins looked good all evening, completing six of eight passes for 138 yards and the one touchdown.

Boone gained a 2-0 edge with 5:47 left in the first quarter, when a high center snap forced punter Kayden Puto to fall on the ball in the end zone for a safety.

The safety led directly to a 5-yard TD run by Aiden Rider for a 9-0 lead.

And in addition to allowing the interception return for a score, the Wolves also muffed a punt to set up the Trailblazers at the West Ridge 24, leading to Shrewsbury’s field goal.

West Ridge finished with just 76 yards of offense and the three turnovers.

“They’ve got a really good defense and we just made too many mistakes,” Hilton said. “They took advantage of our mistakes, and we allowed them to make big plays to put us in a situation that we couldn’t play our style of ball.

“It didn’t work out too well for us, so we’ll go back to work Monday and get better.”

It doesn’t get any easier for West Ridge, which faces Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett in its next two games.

“We better grow up quick,” Hilton said.

Boone hosts Cherokee on Saturday at noon.

Daniel Boone 9 17 7 0 -- 33

West Ridge 0 0 0 0 -- 0

Scoring Summary

DB--Safety, West Ridge punter recovers fumble in end zone

DB--Rider 5 run (Shrewsbury kick)

DB--FG Shrewsbury 23

DB--B.Jones 47 interception return (Shrewsbury kick)

DB--Kirkpatrick 28 pass from Jenkins (Shrewsbury kick)

DB--Trout 55 run (Shrewsbury kick)

Team Statistics

First downs: DB 8, WR 10; Rushes-yards: DB 20-95, WR 39-64; Passing yards: DB 138, WR 12; Passes (C-A-I): DB 6-8-0, WR 1-11-1; Fumbles-Lost: DB 0-0, WR 4-2; Penalties: DB 9-90, WR 7-65; Punts; DB 3-43.3, WR 4-30.2.