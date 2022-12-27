Dabbs' connects as Greene Devils stun Shamrocks

BRISTOL, Tenn. – That positive mojo the Greeneville Greene Devils possessed during the 2021 Arby’s Classic still appears to be lingering around Viking Hall a dozen months later.

Senior guard Adjatay Dabbs drained a step-back 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds remaining to give the Greene Devils a stunning 57-56 first-round win over the Trinity Shamrocks from Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday night.

A year after a program-best third-place finish in the Arby’s Classic captivated the local crowd, Greeneville (6-5) gave the folks at the arena in Northeast Tennessee something else to cheer about with a dramatic victory.

“I told the guys at halftime that local teams don’t win a whole lot of first-round games and I felt like we had a great opportunity to do that tonight,” said Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey. “We had guys come out and make plays and that’s what it takes to win in a tournament like this.”

Nobody made more big plays than Dabbs, who finished with 29 points, five rebounds and two assists.

A Mercer University football commit who has been hampered by a bum ankle, he came up with his best performance of the 2022-23 season on the big stage.

“If you had watched him last week, he didn’t look anything like he did tonight,” Woolsey said. “Tonight, he looked like the Adjatay we thought we’d get to see – making shots, knocking down shots and playing with confidence.”

With his club trailing 56-54, Woolsey called a timeout with 18.6 seconds remaining to draw up the final play.

“On the out of bounds play, we tried to get it to [Dabbs] and it got cluttered up and did not work,” Woolsey said. “Then we just went to a set where we spread the floor to let guys play. … We did that and let the chips fall where they may and they definitely fell right tonight.”

As soon as Dabbs created enough space between himself and the Trinity defender for a clean look, he let it fly.

“I knew it was going in the minute it left my hand,” Dabbs said.

Trinity (8-3) got 21 points and six rebounds from Jayden Johnson, one of the top ninth-graders in the nation. The youngster missed an off-balance potential game-winning 3-pointer as time expired.

On this night, it was a varsity veteran who stole the show.

“[Dabbs] was great tonight,” said Trinity coach Mike Szabo. “Give them all the credit – they played well and we didn’t play well enough.”

C.J. Walls (12 points, six rebounds) and Cameron McClain (11 points, four assists) also had notable performances for the Kentuckians.

“Greeneville hung tough and stuck around,” Szabo said. “We had the lead for most of the game and couldn’t put them away. We just couldn’t come up with the big stops when we needed to.”

Trey Thompson, a 6-foot-6 freshman, added 16 points and two blocks for the Greene Devils.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie keyed Greeneville’s run during the 2021 Arby’s Classic – and to a second straight TSSAA state championship – last winter and is now averaging 9.5 points and 3.4 assists per game for the Belmont University Bruins.

Adjatay Dabbs is the go-to guy for Greeneville these days.

“The adrenaline and this atmosphere, put it on a boost of 10,” Dabbs said. “I’m 100 percent – I found it.”