D-B blanks THS, 31-0 in opener

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Nobody told Josh Holt that his first game as the new Tennessee High football coach would be an easy one, and it wasn’t.

Dobyns-Bennett was methodical and maintained control all evening Friday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium, rolling to a 31-0 non-conference victory over the Vikings in the 2022 season opener for both teams.

Tennessee High hung tough for much of the first half, but eventually the manpower of the Indians was simply too much for the Vikings.

“We made some little mistakes early that may have made it a closer game in the long run,” Holt said. “But attrition is tough to deal with.

“We brought 48 kids and they had way more than we did, and that’s not an excuse, but that’s part of the game where they had an advantage. We kind of got worn down there as the game went along.”

The Indians, displaying near-perfect balance offensively, finished with 384 total yards to just 56 for the Vikings, who managed only three first downs.

Josh Bell ran 11 times for 36 yards to pace the THS offense.

THS threatened just once, midway through the second period, but a high center snap on a 4th-and-1 play from the D-B 10 foiled their only scoring opportunity.

“Defensively we played well,” allowed D-B coach Joey Christian.

The Indians got it done offensively both on the ground and through the air.

D-B quarterback Jake Carson had an terrific night throwing the football, completing 17 of 25 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns.

The 6-foot-6 senior’s three TD tosses went to different receivers, with Dakari Dixon, Jonavan Gillespie and Branson Carswell each snagging one.

Gillespie caught six balls for 85 yards, including an 8-yard scoring play that provided D-B with a 24-0 lead with 9:35 left in the third quarter.

Dixon, who scored the season’s first touchdown on a pretty 18-yard catch and run in which he picked up two perfect blocks, had four catches for 31 yards.

Carswell’s 4-yard TD grab gave the Tribe a 14-0 edge 4:36 before halftime.

D-B led 17-0 at intermission after a 40-yard Titan Thomas field goal at the gun. “JG is a playmaker for sure, but even all those guys,” Christian said. “Dakari had a nice play there on his touchdown catch. We’ve got some guys there if we get it to them in space, I’ll take my chances with them.

“And I think Jake played well. I was really pleased how he commanded the offense. He ran the offense the way we want to run it. A lot of times the way they played us with the RPO dictated that we throw the ball.”

D-B ran it well, too, with Brayden Simpson gaining 90 yards to lead all ball carriers. Peyton Brooks, who scored on a 2-yard plunge in the fourth quarter, Hayden Jobe and Peyton Franklin combined for 104 yards rushing for the Tribe.

The Vikings are off this week before traveling to play Pulaski County in two weeks. Holt figures his team will make strides in the meantime.

“This is always a great measuring stick for us,” Holt said. “We’ve got next week off so we’ll have some time to fix some things before we go to Pulaski.

“We know what we need to fix and we’ll work on it the next two weeks. We did make some dumb mistakes tonight, but I told them I was proud of them because we battled, we really did. That’s the biggest win for us tonight.”

Tennessee High 0 0 0 0—0

Dobyns-Bennett 7 10 7 7—31

Scoring Summary

D-B – Dixon 18 pass from Carson (Thomas kick)

D-B – Carswell 6 pass from Carson (Thomas kick)

D-B – Thomas 40 FG

D-B – Gillespie 8 pass from Carson (Thomas kick)

D-B – Brooks 2 run (Thomas kick)

Team Statistics

First downs: THS 3, D-B 19; Rushes-Yards: THS 26-39, D-B 28-197; Yards passing: THS 17, D-B 187; Passes (C-A-I): THS 3-6-0, D-B 18-27-0; Fumbles-Lost: THS 0-0, D-B 3-2; Penalties: THS 9-57.5, D-B 9-95; Punts: THS 6-32.6, D-B 1-31.