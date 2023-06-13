College World Series Capsules

VIRGINIA (50-13)

Coach: Brian O’Connor (839-351-2 in 20 years at Virginia).

Road to Omaha: Won Charlottesville Regional: beat Army 15-1, beat East Carolina 2-1, beat East Carolina 8-3. Won Charlottesville Super Regional: lost to Duke 5-4, beat Duke 14-4, beat Duke 12-2.

2023 record vs. CWS teams: 0-0.

Last CWS appearance: 2021.

All-time record in CWS: 13-10 in five appearances (won national title in 2015).

Meet the Cavaliers: C Kyle Teel (.418, 13 HRs, 69 RBIs), 1B Ethan Anderson (.377, 14, 65), 2B Henry Godbout (.291, 3, 38), SS Griff O'Ferrall (.398, 1, 40), 3B Jake Gelof (.331, 23, 89), LF Harrison Didawick (.247, 4, 33) or Colin Tuft (.234, 1, 17), CF Ethan O’Donnell (.356, 13, 55), RF Casey Saucke (.298, 4, 48), DH Anthony Stephan (.338, 5, 34). Starting rotation: RHP Nick Parker (8-0, 3.81 ERA), LHP Connelly Early (12-2, 3.06), RHP Brian Edgington (9-3, 3.47). Relievers: RHP Jack O’Connor (6-3, 3.88), RHP Jay Woolfolk (2-1, 3.00, 9 saves), LHP Evan Blanco (1-0, 2.70), RHP Cullen McKay (0-0, 3.78), RHP Chase Hungate (3-0, 5.76), LHP Jake Berry (0-4, 3.33), LHP Angelo Tonas (4-0, 2.25), RHP Kevin Jaxel (2-0, 3.75).

MLB alumni: Ryan Zimmerman, Ricky Horton, Javier Lopez, Mark Reynolds, Phil Gosselin, Sean Doolittle, David Adams, Pavin Smith.

Short hops: Cavaliers have won 15 of past 16 games. ... Gelof’s 23 homers are a program single-season record. ... Edgington’s complete game in the super-regional clincher was Virginia’s first in the NCAA Tournament since 2014. ... Gelof and Teel were freshman starters on the 2021 CWS team. ... Brian O’Connor grew up across the Missouri River from Omaha in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and he has participated in the CWS as a pitcher (1991 Creighton), assistant (2002 Notre Dame) and head coach.

Quotable: “Getting to Omaha is very, very difficult to do. It takes a lot of things. It takes a lot more than just talent, and that’s why I’m so proud of these players that wear our uniform.” — Brian O’Connor.

TENNESSEE (43-20)

Coach: Tony Vitello (234-97 in six years at Tennessee).

Road to Omaha: Won Clemson Regional: beat Charlotte 8-1, beat Clemson 6-5, beat Charlotte 9-2. Won Hattiesburg Super Regional: lost to Southern Mississippi 5-3, beat Southern Mississippi 8-4, beat Southern Mississippi 5-0.

2023 record vs. CWS teams: 2-4 (1-2 vs. LSU, 1-2 vs. Florida).

Last CWS appearance: 2021.

All-time record in CWS: 8-10 in five appearances.

Meet the Volunteers: C Cal Stark (.181, 5 HRs, 17 RBIs), 1B Blake Burke (.279, 16, 43), 2B Christian Moore (.313, 17, 48), SS Maui Ahuna (.302, 8, 41), 3B Zane Denton (.274, 16, 58), LF Jared Dickey (.325, 12, 51), CF Hunter Ensley (.279, 28, 76), RF Christian Scott (.282, 7, 34), DH Griffin Merritt (.315, 18, 48). Starting rotation: RHP Andrew Lindsey (3-3, 2.79 ERA), RHP Chase Dollander (7-6, 4.50), RHP Drew Beam (9-4, 3.78). Relievers: RHP Chase Burns (4-3, 4.64), RHP Aaron Combs (4-0, 2.61), RHP Camden Sewell (4-0, 3.91), RHP Seth Halvorsen (3-3, 3.60), RHP AJ Russell (2-0, 0.94), LHP Zander Sechrist (0-1, 2.05), LHP Kirby Connell (1-0, 3.77), RHP Hollis Fanning (0-0, 0.66).

MLB alumni: Todd Helton, Phil Garner, Rick Honeycutt, Luke Hochevar, R.A. Dickey, Joe Randa, Mike Difelice, Bubba Trammell, Chris Burke, Mike Lincoln, Steve Searcy, Nick Senzel.

Short hops: Volunteers are one of three programs in at least two of the past three CWS, joining Stanford and Virginia. ... Burns has allowed one earned run in 10 innings over three appearances. ... Over past three seasons, Vols have hit NCAA-leading 381 home runs. In the previous decade (2010-20), they hit 376 combined. ... Denton and Moore each have homered four times in six games, and Moore also has four doubles.

Quotable: “We kind of carve our own way out by being a team that consistently makes progress and figures things out. About halfway through the year they took ownership of the team — the players, that is — and they've continued to push forward and they have room to continue to do that.” — Vitello.