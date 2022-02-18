CUMBERLAND DISTRICT BOYS SEMIS: Burton, Eastside take wins

WISE, Va. – Lonnie Lindsey is known as “Rodman” around the J.I. Burton basketball program.

There’s a good reason for that.

With a blend of timing and leaping ability, the 6-foot-1 center has a unique talent for snatching rebounds away from taller opponents. Former NBA great Dennis Rodman had the same skill.

In Friday’s Cumberland District semifinals, Lindsey supplied 11 rebounds, 11 points and six blocks as the Burton Raiders earned a 50-44 win over the Rye Cove Eagles at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

“I’ve always looked up to Rodman and tried to study his approach,” said Lindsey, who averages nine rebounds. “My teammates have called me Rodman since my sophomore year, and that’s fine with me.”

The other heroes for Burton (12-10) Friday were junior Noa Godsey (17 points, seven steals, six rebounds) and 6-1 senior defensive stopper Jaymen Buchanan, who held Rye Cove scoring machine Ethan Chavez in check.

The strong Buchanan, who doubles as the quarterback for the Burton football team, said the key to defending the long-armed Chavez is fundamental.

“Keep him from getting in the paint. When you let somebody that big get inside, it’s hard to stop them,” Buchanan said. “Tonight, I tried to force [Chavez) to take shots on the perimeter. We don’t have size on our team, so we have to rely on other things.”

Burton forced 25 turnovers, while Rye Cove shot just 34 percent from the field. Burton clinched a Region ID tournament ticket with the victory.

“We entered this game with a win or go home mentality, and we went to work,” Burton coach Caleb Church said. “Jaymen had a tall task because Chavez can go for 30 points any night. We just asked Jaymen to battle and he played every minute of the game the same way.”

Friday was the third time this season that Buchanan has defended Chavez.

The long-armed Chavez finished with 15 rebounds, 14 points, nine blocks and three steals, but he had to work for everything. Chavez has faced an assortment double teams and gimmick defenses.

“I kind of know what to expect at this point,” Chavez said. “For most of the season, every team has been face-guarding me. I just have to make my shots.”

Chavez, who is unsure of his future in basketball, averaged over 20 points on the season.

Rye Cove (17-5) built an 11-5 lead at the 1:51 mark of the first quarter, as Chavez blocked five shots. But the Raiders kept defending.

With senior guard Zac Campbell sidelined due to a knee injury in the second half, Burton crafted a 32-27 lead in the opening minute of the fourth quarter behind a seven-point run from Noa Godsey.

With Burton up 43-37 and three minutes left, Rye Cove made things interesting. Weaving around multiple defenders, Chavez earned a trip to the foul line with 1:41 left where he canned two free throws to move Rye Cove within 43-41.

After Burton made its third straight turnover, RC had a chance to tie with 48 seconds but was unable to get a shot off.

Lindsey put Burton up 45-41 one second later with a pair of free throws. The Raiders held on as Godsey was steady from the free throw line.

“I shoot free throws in practice every day, and I had to come through for my team,” Godsey said. “I loved having this big crowd. Last year with COVID, it felt like playing at the park with no fans. This is much better.”

Godsey was not surprised by the high-wire act from Lindsey.

“Lonnie can jump out of the gym,” Godsey said.

Zach Baker led Rye Cove with 15 points.

Eastside 43, Twin Springs 40

The late game was all about pace.

Eastside coach Patrick Damron wanted his team to follow a patient approach with high-percentage shots. Twin Springs coach Tyler Webb wanted a fast tempo with lots of jumpers.

The Eastside formula won out, as the Spartan shot 50 percent from the floor and held Twin Springs to four 3-pointers.

“Our kids played with so much discipline,” Damron said. “All the shots we took were great shots, and we were able to play ahead.”

Damron was delighted when the Spartans opened a 11-5 advantage in the first quarter.

“Getting that early lead was critical for our strategy,” Damron said.

The large crowd was treated to a dramatic finish. After the Spartans went ahead by seven points with 3:15 left in the game, Twin Springs chopped the deficit to 39-38 on a Connor Lane jumper with just under a minute left.

Twin Springs had two chances to tie, including on a 3-point attempt with less than 10 seconds remaining. But Eastside held steady thanks to three free throws from Jordan Gray.

“We’ve struggled at times on free throws, but we made the shots when we needed them tonight,” Damron said.

Six-foot-six Eli McCoy contributed 14 points and 12 rebounds for Eastside, while senior guard Ean Bright added 12 points and Gray finished with nine points and four assists.

McCoy had no issues with the think-first approach of Eastside.

“We practice that style all the time, and it paid off tonight,” McCoy said. “We know better than to take bad shots with Coach Damron.”

The win clinched a regional berth for Eastside, which missed the regionals last season for the first time in several seasons.

“That was a motivator,” McCoy said. “Twin Springs beat us out of a regional berth last year, so that was in our heads tonight.”

Bradley Owens led Twin Springs with 17 points and nine rebounds, while Lane supplied 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals.

“We just couldn’t get a shot to fall,” Webb said. “We finally got some stuff going late in the game, but it just wasn’t enough.”

Webb said Titans were hamstrung by the methodical approach of Eastside.

“They were okay with one-minute possessions, and our kids want to play fast,” Webb said. “It gets frustrating for them when we slow down like that.”

Twin Springs defeated Eastside earlier this season on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Lane.

“I was having nightmares of that late in the game tonight,” Damron said. “We’ve shown growth throughout the season, and now we’ve given ourselves a chance by making the regionals.”

