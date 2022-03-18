CUMBERLAND DISTRICT BASEBALL PREVIEW: Eastside gets the nod in what should be a close race for the top

The battle for the Cumberland District baseball championship figures to be an arms race.

The pitchers who earned first-team status on the All-Cumberland District squad in 2021 were Eastside’s Jaxsyn Collins, Thomas Walker’s Cameron Grabeel, Castlewood’s Ryan Salyers, Rye Cove’s Dawson Kern and Alex Dockery of Twin Springs. They all return this spring.

The second-team honorees were Eastside’s Eli McCoy, Castlewood’s Rafe Cooper and Chase Daugherty of Twin Springs. They’re all back too.

Wait, there’s more.

Of the 34 first and second-team selections on the All-Cumberland District team a year ago, 26 of those spots were taken by guys coming back in 2022.

“The Cumberland has more good teams and good arms than we’ve had in several years,” said Eastside coach Chris Clay.

The following is a look at each of the league’s six teams:

EASTSIDE

The Spartans of Eastside are the preseason favorites in the Cumberland District and that’s no surprise.

The crew from Coeburn won the Cumberland District regular-season title for the ninth consecutive time last year and won the league tournament for the eighth time in the last nine years. The Spartans finished as Region 1D runner-up.

Five starters are back in catcher Blake Jones (.519 batting average, 23 RBIs in 2021), first baseman/pitcher Eli McCoy, sophomore shortstop Tanner Perry, outfielder/pitcher Jaxsyn Collins (.442, five home runs, 28 RBIs) and second baseman James Gillenwater.

Collins was the Cumberland District pitcher of the year after going 6-0 with a 2.57 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings. Opponents hit just .144 against him.

Third baseman Trey Bush, outfielder Clay Ward, designated hitter Jeremy Sexton, and sophomore pitcher/outfielder Christopher Steele figure to play key roles.

Matthew Hicks, Ben Johnson, Steve Moore, Wyatt Kennedy, Adam Burke, Will Johnson and Luke Trent could also help the Spartans.

J.I. BURTON

The J.I. Burton Raiders did not have a senior on last year’s squad that finished 7-6 and dropped a 12-5 decision to Honaker in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Region 1D tournament.

First baseman/pitcher Caleb McCurdy, infielder/pitcher Clay Hart, infielder/pitcher Chris Branham, catcher Dauntae Keys, outfielder/pitcher Robert Emershaw, outfielder Jaymen Buchanan, infielder/pitcher Cameron Sergent and shortstop Miguel Madrigal lead the crop of returnees and provide plenty of experience.

Pitcher/infielder Noa Godsey and designated hitter Isaiah Sturgill are also returning starters.

Brayden Dutton and Braxton Williams provide the Raiders with more depth.

“We are a well-rounded group,” said Burton coach Jacob Caudill. “They work hard and accept challenges well. The potential is there for us to be very competitive in our district and region.”

Branham and Godsey combined for five hits and five RBIs in Tuesday’s 11-1 season-opening win over Lee High.

THOMAS WALKER

Joshua Perry is Thomas Walker’s new coach and he takes over a program that made some major strides last season and has its ace pitcher back in the fold.

Cameron Grabeel went 4-2 with one save and a 1.96 ERA last season, striking out 87 batters and allowing just 30 hits in 46 innings of work. He had one stretch where he went 33 consecutive innings without issuing a walk.

Thomas Walker has seven other guys who can pitch and if a couple of them can step up and get big outs then the Pioneers can be a serious contender.

First baseman/pitcher Hunter Collins, infielder/pitcher Jordan Bertram, outfielder/pitcher Jacob McCurry and catcher Adam Hollandsworth are proven on the varsity level.

Nick Kimberlin, Riley McCurry, Dylan McCurry, Noah Cavin, Adrienne Grabeel, Kyler Cheek, Austin Golden and Marco Ziliani could also contribute for their new skipper.

TWIN SPRINGS

The Titans are confident with nine guys who have proven themselves at the varsity level, four quality pitchers and five battle-tested seniors.

“We are excited for the upcoming season and looking forward to playing a full 20-game regular season,” said Twin Springs coach Jared Finch. “We have an older group of guys and I think their age and experience will help us tremendously this season. Our kids are very coachable and buying into what we are teaching. We have a few holes to fill early in the season, but hopefully once our district games start we will be playing our best baseball.”

First baseman Tanner Collins (.450), second baseman Ryan Horne (.321, 14 stolen bases), third baseman Chase Daugherty (.345), outfielder/designated hitter Alex Dockery (.304), outfielder Josh Dorton (.296), third baseman Tristan Counts (.250), Will Farmer (.229) and Mason Elliott (.200) have faced the Cumberland District’s arsenal of pitchers.

Dockery (1-6, 4.71 ERA), Daugherty (3-1, 2.10 ERA, 38 strikeouts in 30 innings pitched), Elliott (1-1) and Farmer (1-0) will comprise the pitching staff and accounted for all six of the team’s victories last season.

Andrew Salyer, James Craig, Kyler Ford, Hudson Gibbs, Austin Glymp, Delmar Green and Nicholas Price are other names to remember for the Titans.

CASTLEWOOD

Left-hander Ryan Salyers struck out 13 over 5 2/3 innings on Tuesday as Castlewood opened the season with a 5-1 victory over Honaker, the Blue Devils’ first victory over their Russell County rival in several years.

“We’ve never been undefeated since I’ve been here,” cracked Castlewood coach Brian Summers.

The Blue Devils figure to have a pretty good chance to win whenever Salyers is on the mound and they have several other key returnees which makes them a darkhorse in the Cumberland District race.

Salyers spun a no-hitter last season against Rye Cove and struck out 15 in a two-hit shutout against Thomas Walker.

Outfielder Coleman Cook, catcher Payton King and pitcher/second baseman Rafe Cooper are standouts for the Blue Devils. Austin Kiser, Bradley McCoy, Kayden Lasley, Cayden Dishman, Kaleb Taylor and Austin Meade will make valuable contributions for Castlewood as well.

“It’s hard to make a lineup and I’ve never had that problem before,” Summers said. “We’ve got some kids that have played together since Little League.”

RYE COVE

The Rye Cove Eagles have a new head coach in Steve Lane, but they have plenty of experience as the team didn’t have a senior on the roster a year ago.

Pitcher Dawson Kern, outfielder Zach Baker, third baseman Andrew Jessee and catcher John Kern lead the group of returnees.

Outfielder Landon Lane, second baseman John Howell, first baseman Aiden Feagins, outfielder Peyton Darnell, designated hitter Kody Meade and outfielder Logan Barnette will be counted on in a big way for the Eagles.

Andrew Dockery, Aiden Fields, Noah Ramsey and Zachary Tester round out the roster for Rye Cove.

The Eagles (0-2) have lost 13-3 to Lee High and 14-4 to Union thus far and hope those tough tests against Class 2 schools will prepare them for Cumberland District play.

