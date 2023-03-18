Gavin Cross has played in three Cactus League games for the Kansas City Royals and he has had a hit in each one of those appearances.
The former Tennessee High and Virginia Tech star was 1-for-1 with a single, walk and run scored on Saturday afternoon in Arizona as a Royals split squad dropped a 6-3 decision to a split squad of the Colorado Rockies.
Entering the game in left field in the top of the seventh inning, Cross drew a walk from Jeff Criswell in the bottom of the seventh and scored on Jose Briceno’s double.
He connected for a two-out single to right field in the ninth inning off MLB veteran Matt Koch.
Cross is 3-for-5 with a home run, triple and single in his three Cactus League appearances. The ninth overall pick in last year’s MLB Amateur Draft by KC also walked and scored a run in an exhibition game against World Baseball Classic participant Great Britain.
People are also reading…
Daniel Lynch (University of Virginia) was the losing pitcher for the Royals.
Reds 7, Athletics 1
Time is running out for Daniel Norris (Science Hill) as he attempts to earn a roster spot with the Cincinnati Reds and he helped his cause by pitching a scoreless inning on Saturday against Oakland.
The left-hander kept the A’s off the scoreboard in the eighth inning. He allowed singles to Zack Gelof and Kevin Smith, but notched a strikeout of former Bluefield Blue Jays slugger and 2017 Appalachian League player of the year Ryan Noda.
Norris has a 6.75 ERA and one save in seven Cactus League relief appearances for the Reds. If he makes Cincinnati’s opening-day roster, it would mark his 10th season in the majors.