BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — Footballs are filling the air and spectators are filling the seats.

Football is fun again at Sullivan East. Just ask Tyler Cross.

“I think this new offense we have got and the defense that we are running, everybody is excited,” said Cross, a senior wide receiver, defensive back and return specialist for the Patriots. “This is my fourth year here and the past three years I don’t think we have had crowds like this. It is good energy and Patriot Nation coming out to support helps us a lot.”

Sullivan East, which hosts Grainger on Friday in a key Region 1-4A contest, is 3-1 on the season, the best start for the Patriots since 2016. That is also the last time the Patriots reached the postseason and were 2-0 in region play.

“I feel pretty good about what we have done so far, but as we go through it, we just have to keep wanting to come back to get better,” Sullivan East head coach JC Simmons said. “That is where we are trying to keep our guys’ mindset. I don’t feel like we have played four quarters of our best football yet. We are trying to get that together.”

Sullivan East, which has defeated Johnson County, Volunteer and Unicoi County, is averaging 29.8 points a game, with the Patriots doing its damage with the Air Raid offense that the Patriots have adopted as their own.

“We go four-wide and we can throw it just about anywhere on the field if we want and then we have got running backs whenever they start double-teaming us,” Cross said. “If the run isn’t working, we just throw the ball.”

Leading the Sullivan East attack is Drake Fisher, who has thrown for nearly 1,600 yards and 16 touchdowns in four games. Many of those yards and scores have gone to the 6-foot, 178-pound Cross, who has developed a strong kinship with Fisher that shows on and off the football field.

“It was just the whole summer league. We had a 7-on-7 league and we got a lot of good practice in,” Cross said. “Drake, reading his keys pretty good, all the practice we have put in, I really knew it is going to work out for us. We hang out outside school, inside school, love the football field. We have got a pretty good connection.”

Cross, whose Patriots were 4-6 last season after a 1-9 mark in 2021, expected a big turnaround in 2023.

“We have not had a season like this in a pretty good time. I am loving this so far, everything about it. We have a great coaching staff. Everything about it is great,” he said. “I am pleased no matter what. I came into this year, I really didn’t care about stats or anything. I came into this year just wanting to have a great season and just a winning season.”

He has played a big part in it, catching 27 passes for 590 yards and six touchdowns. He was especially impressive in the Sullivan East’s lone loss to Tennessee High, snagging 11 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown from Fisher, who threw for 533 yards in that game.

It isn’t just Cross. Corbin Laisure, a 6-foot-5 junior tight end, is receiving NCAA Division I interest, while Will Alley and Chase Bailey are also big-play receivers. Donovan Smith-Peters and Kaden Roberts are running backs that can also catch the ball in the passing game, while Christian Blevins leads an offensive line that provide Fisher time to throw the ball.

“Not a lot of people do what we do and I am sure not a lot of people believe in it, but it has kind of become our identity,” Simmons said. “These guys should have a lot of fun because they are going to get a lot of targets.”

No wonder Cross thought the Patriots had the chance to have a special season.

“Coming in, yes. The coaching is great. The linemen, knowing what they are doing and blocking great and giving Drake time,” Cross said. “Drake knowing how to read his keys. Then Corbin at tight end, we have got a bunch of targets. I knew we were going to have a great year this year. We can throw the ball anywhere, we can run the ball, I knew it was going to be a great season.”

Cross, who had 45 receptions for 610 yards and six scores last season, has eclipsed the 100-yard mark in all four games, including Johnson County (6-122, 2 TD), Volunteer (4-158, 1 TD) and Unicoi County (6-104, 2 TD).

“He is really starting to get a knack for his position and he is taking ownership of that,” Simmons said. “I think when you watch him in practice trying to help the younger guys that are behind him that play the same position, he has shown up in leadership ways that are hard to quantify.

“Tyler has done a fantastic job being sold out on what we are doing. Everybody has got work to do, but I have been really proud of him and how he has stepped up and really just taken his game to the next level.”

Cross is also a return specialist for the Patriots and also plays safety for a defense that has shown improvement in stopping the run, a problem in the loss to Tennessee High. That showed last week as Marshall Jones, Brayden Ringley and Laisure led a defense that slowed down Unicoi County’s ground attack.

“Tyler is playing all over the field,” Simmons said. “He is one of those guys, it is kind of like where do you want to play him.”

Sullivan East will strive for a 4-1 start on Friday against Grainger (2-2, 0-1), which has won four of the last five meetings with the Patriots. That will be followed by back-to-back tilts with Region 1-4A heavyweights Elizabethton and Greeneville, but those teams can wait.

“Of course, we are excited about those games, but we are taking this season one week at a time,” Cross said. “We haven’t talked about them, they are not something we are really worried about right now. We have got to take care of Grainger first and then we will worry about them Sunday on film.”

Cross, like several of his teammates, hopes to have a future on a college gridiron. He has other goals in mind first.

“Self-wise, I am out here to try and make the team as good as I can,” said Cross, who plans to study education in college. “I want to go to college so you have got to get noticed, but if we are winning, that is all that matters to me. My goal right now is beat Grainger this week of course and then get those conference wins so we can make it to the playoffs.”

That would be a first for Cross at Sullivan East.

“I think the best we have done was 4-6,” he said. “I was here when we were 1-9 and 4-6, but I don’t think we have to worry about those numbers this year.”