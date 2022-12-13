 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cross, Musick lead Tennessee High to doubleheader sweep of Bearcats

BRISTOL, Va. – Every basketball coach longs for a senior point guard.

Kendall Cross fits the blueprint for the Tennessee High Vikings.

The 5-5 senior provided a game-high 16 points along with various other essentials Tuesday as the Vikings earned a 50-31 win over Virginia High Bearcats at the Bearcat Den.

“I realize that I have a big role, especially for a younger team like we have,” Cross said. “I’ve had good mentors who taught me well.”

As a four-year starter, Cross has worked with different teammates and faced different defenders. That experience was evident Tuesday.

“Obviously there are always game-day nerves, but it’s become easier each season to fill that leadership role,” Cross said.

Cross has extra responsibility since the Vikings are led by interim coach Amanda Vance.

“It’s been an adjustment for all of us, but things are working out,” Cross said.

With Cross setting a torrid pace, THS opened an 18-10 halftime advantage Tuesday. VHS closed within 20-18 at the 5:30 mark of the third quarter behind a pair of 3-pointers. The comeback fizzled there.

“We rallied, but it was not good enough,” VHS coach Kevin Timmons.

The Bearcats connected on just 3 of 29 3-point attempts.

“You’re not going to win that way,” Timmons said. “Our effort was there and we took good shots, but we just didn’t hit them.”

After turning up the defensive pressure, the Vikings built a 31-22 advantage after three quarters and gradually pulled away.

“We didn’t let up,” Cross said. “In the past few games, we’ve kind of struggled in the second half. But tonight, we stuck it out.”

Cross is averaging around 15 points per game.

Sophomore Chase Wolfenbarger supplied 11 points for THS, while junior Anna Kate Kinch added nine.

Aly Wright paced VHS with eight points. Five-foot 3 Charli Carpenter and Ellie Cobb contributed seven points apiece.

BOYS

Tennessee High 50, Virginia High 47

Creed Musick was the star in the late game.

The senior transfer scored 20 as the Vikings completed the sweep in dramatic fashion.

“That was a pretty tough win for us, and we didn’t play very well at all,” Tennessee High coach Michael McMeans said. “We just weren’t ourselves.”

Brandon Dufore added 10 points for THS.

“We did have guys step up and Creed was one of the guys who helped us pull through,” McMeans said. “We faced adversity and a lot of different things were going on, so it was just good to get a win.”

The Viking grabbed a 6-0 lead and led 13-9 after the first quarter before VHS forced a 13-13 tie at the 7:15 mark of the second quarter.

With Musick scoring from all angles, THS went up 35-27 early in the third. Following a chat with VHS coach Julius Gallishaw, the Bearcats closed within 36-33.

The drama intensified with 16 seconds left in the game when Ethan Carpenter scored inside to bring VHS within 50-47. Tennessee High held on from there

Dante Worley paced VHS with 14 points, while Carpenter and Aquemini Martin supplied 10 points each.

agregory@bristolnews.com — Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports <&dateline> (276) 645-2544

