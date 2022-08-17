 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns

Cross has first MiLB two-home run game

  • 0
gavinCross

Gavin Cross

 The Associated Press

GAVIN CROSS WATCH

In its most recent listing of pro baseball’s top 100 prospects, MLBPipeline.com rated Kansas City Royals farmhand Gavin Cross at No. 75 on the list.

That ranking may soon climb just as Cross’ batting average and slugging percentage continue to rise.

The former Tennessee High star hit two home runs on Wednesday night for the Low-A Columbia Fireflies in their 12-1 Carolina League victory over the visiting Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

It was his first multi-home run game as a pro and the second time he has achieved that feat in 2022. Cross went yard twice on April 8 while playing for the Virginia Tech Hokies against Atlantic Coast Conference rival North Carolina State.

On Wednesday, he blasted a solo home run in the second inning of Kohl Simas, a second-year pro out of San Diego State.

People are also reading…

Cross went deep again in the sixth inning, a three-run bomb off Chicago White Sox prospect Angel Acevedo.

The center fielder finished 3-for-5 and also made a nice sliding catch of a flyball in showcasing his wide range of skills.

Cross is hitting .320 (8-for-25) with three home runs and eight RBIs in six games with Columbus after previously hitting .500 in three contests for the rookie-level Arizona Complex League Royals.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Childress, Sills lead Battle over Eastside in VHSL Benefit Game

Childress, Sills lead Battle over Eastside in VHSL Benefit Game

Sophomore Elijah Childress of John Battle High School has already established himself as one of the best baseball players in the Mountain 7 District and one could borrow a phrase from that sport in describing his first foray into varsity football competition: He knocked it out of the ballpark.

LOCAL BRIEFS: GW, BDD schools among VHSL appeals

LOCAL BRIEFS: GW, BDD schools among VHSL appeals

George Wythe, Council, Grundy and Hurley are among the schools who filed appeals with the Virginia High School League regarding the latest realignment plan that would begin with the 2023-24 school year.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA avoids scheduling games on Election Day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts