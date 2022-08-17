Cross has first MiLB two-home run game

GAVIN CROSS WATCH

In its most recent listing of pro baseball’s top 100 prospects, MLBPipeline.com rated Kansas City Royals farmhand Gavin Cross at No. 75 on the list.

That ranking may soon climb just as Cross’ batting average and slugging percentage continue to rise.

The former Tennessee High star hit two home runs on Wednesday night for the Low-A Columbia Fireflies in their 12-1 Carolina League victory over the visiting Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

It was his first multi-home run game as a pro and the second time he has achieved that feat in 2022. Cross went yard twice on April 8 while playing for the Virginia Tech Hokies against Atlantic Coast Conference rival North Carolina State.

On Wednesday, he blasted a solo home run in the second inning of Kohl Simas, a second-year pro out of San Diego State.

Cross went deep again in the sixth inning, a three-run bomb off Chicago White Sox prospect Angel Acevedo.

The center fielder finished 3-for-5 and also made a nice sliding catch of a flyball in showcasing his wide range of skills.

Cross is hitting .320 (8-for-25) with three home runs and eight RBIs in six games with Columbus after previously hitting .500 in three contests for the rookie-level Arizona Complex League Royals.