ABINGDON, Va. – Abingdon High School senior Makaleigh Jessee began her adventures in distance running in the fifth grade.

Last November at Salem’s Green Hill Park, Jessee reached a milestone by winning the VHSL Class 3 individual cross country championship and guiding the AHS Falcons to their first girls team title since 1988.

“That was a memorable day and it gave me confidence moving forward,” Jessee said.

In a school-wide assembly Wednesday afternoon at AHS, Jesse achieved another lofty goal by signing to run at the NCAA Division I level with Tennessee Tech.

Jessee said she learned much in the recruiting process.

“But I knew what I was looking for going in,” Jessee said. “I talked with Virginia Tech, Tennessee, George Mason and a few other smaller schools.”

During a visit to the Tennessee Tech campus in Cookeville last summer, Jessee found a “great fit.”

“The cross country coach [Peter Dalton] from Tennessee Tech reached out, and I knew during my visit that it was the place for me,” Jessee said. “I fell in love with the school, the coach and the team members, so it was an easy decision.”

Jessee has been a familiar figure on the distance running scene around the Mountain Empire the past few years.

After coming close to the Class 3 cross country crown twice, Jessee broke through on a blustery November morning last year by taking the title in a time of 18:21.07.

“Winning that race motivated me to accomplish more,” Jessee said. “I’ve always wanted to run for a Division I school and I worked really hard for this opportunity. It’s like a really big weight been lifted off my shoulders.”

Jessee plans to run both cross country and track and field at Tennessee Tech. Dalton, who ran track and cross country at East Tennessee State, directed the King University men’s and women’s cross country teams for seven years.

“The school feels like home to me,” Jessee said.

Five other Abingdon athletes signed with small colleges Wednesday.

Landon Greer (baseball) and Yenesew Smith (golf) will compete at Southwest Virginia Community College in Cedar Bluff.

Dalton Minnick signed to wrestle at Averett, Lauren Wimmer will play tennis at Milligan and Pickett Johnson will join the soccer program at Warren Wilson.

Wednesday was also a big day for the football programs at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Emory & Henry.

Local recruits for E&H included receivers Cannon Hill and Brandon Beavers from Ridgeview along with lineman Connor Roberts from Graham.

Tennessee High tight end Austin DeGeare is bound for UVa-Wise, while George Wythe star Leyton Fowler will play football at Bluefield University.