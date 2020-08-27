CROSS COUNTRY: Latest edition of Run for the Hills comes to South Holston Dam on Saturday

Cross country runners from across Northeast Tennessee will converge on South Holston Dam on Saturday for the annual Run for the Hills, an event that has annually attracted nearly 1,000 kids ranging in age from high school to elementary school students.
“It was kind of small when I took over and we moved the date away from Labor Day,” Sullivan East cross country coach Ryan Williamson said. “There are several out-of-town meets on Labor Day that teams like to travel to so that allowed these local teams to come to our meet. We have been able to host a lot of good local teams on that last weekend in August.”
Williamson had 45 schools – including 19 high school teams – middle school and even elementary schools registered as of Tuesday of this week, although there definite concern about the weather on Saturday, with the remnants from Hurricane Laura expected to make it this way for the weekend.
“There is a hurricane that is bearing down and is supposed to be heading up that way Saturday, but right now I plan to start our first race at 8:30,” Williamson said. “Right now our last race is scheduled to start at 1:45 so hopefully by 2:30 I will be cleaning stuff up as long as we have weather that cooperates with us.”
Not included in the lineup are Virginia schools for a second straight year. Last year those schools were largely absent due to the way the sports calendar ran, and this year the cross coun-try season in the Commonwealth has been moved to spring due to the coronavirus.
“We really like to have the Southwest Virginia schools, a lot of those small schools bring some good athletes,” Williamson said. “We missed them last year and we will miss them again this year, but hopefully next year we will be getting back to normal and be able to have them back.”
Williamson has worked with the Tennessee Valley Authority officials to devise a plan to allow fans at the event.
“I wanted spectators to be able to be there. We are going to have meets this year probably where spectators are not going to be allowed,” Williamson said. “I think not just from the aspect of having people be able cheer our runners on at the race, but I know a lot of teams, they rely on parents to take their kids to the meets so I think it is important that spectators are able to be there.”
Among the adjustments made for COVID-19 guidelines include increasing the number of races from the usual six to nine, which will allow teams to run and leave. He has also eliminated concession stands and t-shirt sales, both of which should assist in limiting the congestion that can sometimes occur in those venues.
“The biggest thing we are going to do is run more races than normal,” Williamson said. “We are going to try to spread out not only our runners as far as how many kids are in each race, but we are also going to spread our spectators so they are not there all at the same time.”
Williamson plans to start the event with one of two varsity girls’ races at 8:30 a.m. That will be followed by the first of two varsity boys’ races. Up next will be another separate girls and boys varsity race.
“I am going to try to seed the races. I am going to try to have the top teams on the boys’ side, top teams on the girls’ side in the first race,” Williamson said. “Hopefully we will make both races competitive, but I am going to really try to make sure that our best runners are all racing each other in that first race.”
Williamson plans to have all runners from various schools run together and allow them to leave as soon as possible. There will be no awards ceremony as is normally held at the end of the day.
“What we are going to try to do is have seven or eight teams that run for girls and seven or eight teams that run for boys and then those teams will probably leave,” Williamson said. “We are not having an awards ceremony like we normally would so we are going to allow those peo-ple to get out before we let other people in.”
The same will be done for four middle school races, alternating between two groups of girls and boys, finishing with the elementary school race for a race day that should end by early af-ternoon.
Williamson plans to merge all the results, much like a track meet at the end, and then get the final results compiled and shared with the participants.
“We will merge the results together at the end. We will do that to come up with team scores and overall finishers,” he said. “I told the coaches we would get medals and stuff like that out throughout the year as we go to the next meet and get medals out to people and that way we don’t have to wait around for an awards ceremony.”
While Tennessee High sophomore Zoe Arrington is the favorite among the girls’ competitors, Williamson is anxious to see the continued development of Sullivan East junior Mandy Lowery, who placed 11th in regionals last fall, missing out on a state berth by one spot.
“She has had a really good offseason, I am really excited to see how she does this year. I think she is really going to take some steps forward,” Williamson said. “We have some solid runners on both the guys and girls teams so we are decent as a team, but as far as being competitive with people with some of the big schools around here, Mandy is our best person.”
Others to watch according to Williamson is the girls teams from Dobyns-Bennett – which won the Large School state team title last fall – and Science Hill, which won’t include junior sensation Jenna Hutchins, who isn’t expected to run in the event. She recently set a national record in the 3200 meter run.
Williamson also expects the Daniel Boone boys and girls teams to be competitive as well, with schools traveling in from as far away as Newport and Morristown.
“We have got some really good local teams that are going to be there representing our area,” he said.
While the Bristol Cross, which will be held at Steele Creek Park in Bristol, Tennessee on Sept. 12, will not have fans in attendance, Williamson is pleased that won’t be the case on Saturday.
Admission is free, but Williamson reminds all that COVID-19 guidelines must be observed, including wearing masks, submitting to temperature checks and social distancing of non-family groups by at least six feet.
“The only thing is they will be asked to wear a mask and they will have their temperature taken whenever they get there,” Williamson said. “Obviously we are going to ask that people social distance and just be wary of people around there and stuff like that. Besides that, we are going to allow it open to spectators.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543.
