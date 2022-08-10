Crigger to direct Twin Valley football for second time

Tommy Crigger is giving it another go as the gridiron boss of the Twin Valley Panthers.

The 44-year-old native of Buchanan County, Virginia, has been hired as the head football coach at Twin Valley in what will be his second stint calling the shots.

Crigger compiled a 21-61 record with two playoff berths while at the helm of the Panthers from 2008-2015. Twin Valley’s only football win over rival Grundy came in 2014 with Crigger in charge.

He takes over for Jeremy Ward, who stepped down last week due to health reasons.

“I got this news while out of town, so I’m trying to get home to get things rolling,” Crigger said. “I’m very excited to be going back to Twin Valley. The community there was good to me and supported me in my first go-around and I hope that I can get everything back going again like I did before.”

Twin Valley earned a share of the Black Diamond District championship last season and suffered a 35-12 loss to Patrick Henry in the first round of the VHSL Region 1D playoffs. Those achievements came courtesy of a roster comprised of just 16 players.

“I have been talking with [Assistant] Coach [Matthew] Baldwin and he’s saying that they had 17 there right now, but we will see,” Crigger said. “I’m hoping to have 20-some out. That is my goal.”

The numbers game is an issue at most Class 1 schools.

“It’s going to be another challenge for me going back to Twin Valley. It looks like I will be starting out there like I did in 2008 with low numbers,” Crigger said. “But you know me, I love these challenges. I don’t know how it will turn out this time, but we will see.”

Crigger will also serve as Twin Valley’s boys basketball coach this season. He previously led the Panthers’ girls basketball and baseball programs as well.

He led the girls hoops team at Twin Valley to a state runner-up finish in 2015.

A three-sport standout at Grundy High School who played quarterback at Emory & Henry College, the personable Crigger has been popular with his players over the course of his career.

“We are happy to have Tommy back here at Twin Valley,” said athletic director Brian Moore. “His familiarity with the community and school makes him a logical fit to take back the reins of our football program.”

Twin Valley is the 10th team to have a different head coach than the one they opened the 2021 season with as Bubba Edwards (Castlewood), Todd Tiller (Honaker), Darrell Taylor (Lebanon), Jack Ginn (Marion), Greg Prater (Northwood), Dewayne Stanley (Ridgeview), Gary Collier (Rye Cove), Tanner Hall (Thomas Walker) and Jason Mullins (Wise County Central) are the other new faces in new places.