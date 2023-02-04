BRISTOL, Tenn. – Daniel Boone transfer Creed Musick is a newcomer to the rivalry between Bristol schools Tennessee High and Virginia High, but he emerged as a hero Saturday night at Viking Hall.

The 6-foot-three senior connected on five 3-pointers and scored 19 points to guide the THS Vikings to a 60-54 win over the VHS Bearcats.

“I didn’t realize how big this rivalry was when I came here, but I’ve definitely learned more about it,” Musick said.

Musick and the Vikings were coming off an Upper Lakes Conference victory Friday at Elizabethton.

“That was an important win, but we knew that we had to come out focused again tonight,” Musick said.

With his shooting range and powerful build, Musick is among the top scorers in Northeast Tennessee at 21 points per game.

Tusculum, Warren Wilson, Alice Lloyd and Southern Wesleyan (Center, South Carolina) have all offered Musick a chance to play at the college level.

“I love the players and coaches here at Tennessee High,” said Musick, a veteran of the AAU circuit.

According to THS coach Michael McMeans, Musick has been a welcome addition.

“The transition been seamless,” McMeans said. “We plugged Creed right into our offense and it’s made things flow because he can do a lot of things.”

Sophomore point guard Colin Brown (16 points), 6-6 senior Brandon Dufore (15) and steady senior guard Maddox Fritts (10) also reached double figures for THS.

The Bearcats (15-5) hold a two-game lead over Graham atop the Southwest District standings entering the final week of the regular season. VHS, which tied for the SWD title last season, travels to Graham on Tuesday and Marion on Friday.

Tennessee High (23-6) needs only a win Tuesday at home against Volunteer to win the Upper Lakes Conference.

“I don’t think Virginia High played Friday, and we had to get it turned around fast after our win at Elizabethton,” McMeans said. “It’s hard to continually get up for games, but there was a good crowd tonight and we responded.”

Working against the zone defense of VHS, the Vikings built leads of 9-2 and 17-5 in the first quarter.

When THS expanded its margin to 22-7 with 6:08 left in the first half, VHS coach Julius Gallishaw called a timeout.

Following their sideline chat, the Bearcats chopped the deficit to 26-18 at halftime.

The large crowd was buzzing after VHS pulled within 38-34 at the 2:39 mark of the third quarter.

The drama increased with 4:15 remaining in the game when dynamic VHS senior point guard Dante Worley connected on a driving layup to close the margin to 47-46.

Moments later, a three-pointer from Musick lifted THS to a 56-50 with two minutes left.

Brown and Musick each hit two free throws over the final 33 seconds to seal the win.

Ethan Carpenter paced VHS with 22 points, while Worley added 18.

“We played with a lot of effort, but were just a few loose balls and rebounds from really making it a game,” Gallishaw said. “Tennessee has balanced scoring and some great ballplayers.”

One of those ballplayers is Musick.

“Creed hurt us with his ability to score from the inside and outside,” Gallishaw said. “This one will hurt, but we’ve got to keep pushing.”

GIRLS

Tennessee High 59, Virginia High 43

Tennessee High was clinging to a 22-21 halftime lead when Vikings coach Amanda Vance had a talk with her team.

“We started the game flat and we weren’t hustling like we normally do,” Vance said. “We discussed what we needed to do at halftime.”

Relying on full-court pressure, the Viking grabbed a 26-21 advantage and gradually pulled away behind creative senior point guard Kendall Cross.

Weaving her way past defenders, Cross collected 17 points and created quality scoring chances for her teammates. Cross was later crowned as the THS winter homecoming queen at halftime of the boys game.

Did the halftime message from Vance pay off?

“Yes,” Vance said. “We picked up our intensity, created some turnovers and did a better job of rebounding. That was our goal.”

Junior Anna Kate Kinch added 14 points for THS.

Chari Carpenter led VHS (5-14) in scoring with 10 points, while Aly Wright added nine.

The highlight for the Bearcats was a 20-20 tie in the final minute of the first half.

“I don’t think the final score dictates how well we played,” VHS coach Kevin Timmons said. “We competed a lot tougher and defended better than we have been.

“The press slowed us down a little, but we just didn’t hit shots down the stretch and that opened up things for (Cross) to take over the game.”

Despite the losing record for VHS, Timmons is upbeat entering the final week of the regular season.

‘I really think we’re getting there,” Timmons said. “This group has faced various illnesses, but they’re still battling.”