CRAIG GETS THE CALL: Former Science Hill High School slugger Will Craig promoted to Pittsburgh Pirates

Will Craig has reached the major leagues.
The former Science Hill High School star will made his MLB Debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, starting at first base in the opening game of a doubleheader in St. Louis. First pitch was set for 3:15 p.m.
Craig had been at the team's alternate training site in Altoona, Pennsylvania, before getting the call to join the team in St. Louis.
He’ll join former Science Hill teammate Daniel Norris in representing the Hilltoppers at the game’s highest level. A left-handed pitcher for the Detroit Tigers, Norris is in the midst of his seventh MLB season.
Selected with the 22nd overall pick in the 2016 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft after earning Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year honors at Wake Forest, Craig slashed .259/.350/.412 in 449 minor-league games over the previous four seasons and moved up a level in Pittsburgh’s minor league system each year.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound power hitter drove in 102 runs in 2018 for Class AA Altoona and cranked 23 home runs last summer for Class AAA Indianapolis.
