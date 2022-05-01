Counts leads King to softball title

Nikole Counts has proven she pitches her best when it counts.
The former Ridgeview High School star spun a two-hit shutout on Sunday in leading the King University Tornado to a 1-0 win over Francis Marion in the finals of the Conference Carolinas softball tournament in Duncan, South Carolina.
Counts earned tournament MVP honors after going 2-0 with one save in the circle over the course of the event. For the season, the junior right-hander is 18-7 with a 3.43 ERA.
King (41-15) won all four of its tournament games by one run and the Tornado has won 15 straight games entering the NCAA Division II National tournament. It was the third Conference Carolinas tournament championship in program history for the bunch from Bristol to go along with the 2012 and 2018 titles.
Rikelle Miller’s fourth-inning home run was the only offense the Tornado needed on Sunday. Miller has 15 home runs this season. Camryn Haag and Miller joined Counts on the all-tournament team.
King will find out its opponent and the site of its national tournament games on May 9.
Louisburg flattens SWCC
National Junior College Athletic Association powerhouse Louisburg swept a doubleheader from Southwest Virginia Community College on Sunday by scores of 24-7 and 21-0.
SWCC is now 4-20.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SWCC season ends
Southwest Virginia Community College’s season came to a close on Sunday with a 9-2 loss to Catawba Valley.
SWCC (2-39-1) received two hits apiece from Derek Francis and Avery Chaffin. The Flying Eagles lost their final 26 games of the season.