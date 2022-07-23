Council's Neil Rasnake has fueled his basketball passion every single day for 33 straight years

The knees creak a little more, the back aches a little longer and the feet bark a little louder as happens when the years tick by, but Neil Rasnake still goes through the ritual.

The 45-year-old athletic director at Council High School grabs a basketball and puts up hundreds of shots each and every single day – sometimes in the mornings, occasionally in the evenings and many times both – and he has done so since dedicating himself to the game at age 12.

That’s no exaggeration.

Every. Single. Day.

Thirty-three consecutive years of putting in work on courts near and far, arenas and asphalt, climate-controlled gyms and snow-shoveled driveways. Solitary shooting sessions or drills with teammates; countless practices and numerous games; the familiar rhythm of the drumbeat of a dribble accompanied by the swish of the net.

It all started on that backyard court of Rasnake’s childhood home in the tiny Southwest Virginia community of Bee – B-Ball, or Bee-Ball, in this case.

“I remember growing up and seeing Neil outside at his house shooting the ball,” said Stacy Presley, a longtime friend. “It did not matter how hot or cold it was, he was out there. Everybody would be talking about him, saying ‘Dang, it’s zero degrees. Did you see Neil out there shooting ball?’ ”

Rasnake scored more than 1,000 career points as a member of two VHSL state tournament teams at Council, had collegiate stops at Brevard Junior College and Western Carolina University and played professionally for several minor league teams, including the short-lived Bristol Crusaders of the now-defunct World Basketball Association.

He has since entered the teaching and coaching profession, but his love for hoops has never waned and keeps the 6-foot-3 point guard young, not aging much at all since his final game for the Council Cobras more than two decades ago.

Does anybody around here love basketball more than Neil Rasnake?

“Simple answer here is no,” Presley said. “Not even close; the man lives and breathes it every day.”

He’ll fuel his passion again today in “The Basketball Tournament,” the 64-team, single-elimination, $1 million winner-take-all event that has become a big deal. Rasnake will suit up for WoCo Showtime against War Ready (a group of former Auburn University standouts) in a 2 p.m. game at the Charleston Coliseum in West Virginia.

A team comprised mainly of former East Tennessee State University stars plays the game before WoCo Showtime. Courtney Pigram, A.J. Merriweather, Bo Hodges and Desonta Bradford are among the guys playing for the “Bucketneers,” who went 2-1 in last year’s event. Patrick Good (David Crockett) is an assistant coach with Dillon Repart (Daniel Boone) in the role of general manager.

Rasnake, Stacy Presley, Shane Presley and Travis Viers are the founders of Showtime, which has competed in eight of the nine versions of The Basketball Tournament.

“The first time I heard about it back in 2014, I thought it was a joke, but it ended up being real and has grown into the world’s best basketball tournament,” Rasnake said. “I always look forward to TBT every summer, because it gives me something to work for each year. My last contract with a team was way back in the 2011-12 season, so The Basketball Tournament gave me something that I could look forward to each summer to keep playing at a high level.”

This year’s WoCo Showtime team includes some of the NCAAs all-time great shooters in Andrew Rowsey (Marquette), Fletcher Magee (Wofford) and Storm Murphy (Virginia Tech).

“On paper,” Stacy Presley said. “Definitely the best team we have had.”

Rowsey starred at Rockbridge County High School near Lexington, Virginia, and his spot on the WoCo Showtime roster came thanks to a chance meeting.

“I was at Southern Cards in Bristol, walked in one day and Tony [Jones], the store owner says ‘Hey Stacy, here is Andrew Rowsey that played with the Marquette team that won The Basketball Tournament [in 2020]’ So we started talking and exchanged numbers,” Presley said. “Come to find out Andrew is staying in Johnson City with his brother in the offseason, when he is not playing for the Toronto Raptors’ G League team. Very cool how that came about.”

WoCo Showtime actually held a training camp of sorts in Spartanburg, South Carolina, in the days leading up to Sunday’s game.

Of course, Rasnake relished every moment of the experience.

“There is nothing like going to the gym and just me and the ball,” Rasnake said. “ I hope to play as long as my body will hold up; I have been blessed throughout my career with no major injuries, but my legs and feet have a lot of wear and tear over the years, so hopefully I can get a few more years of playing in. … I just love the game of basketball.”

He also likes teaching the game of basketball to a new generation of hoopsters.

“I have been doing basketball skills training for several years and it is something that I love doing, just helping kids get better and working on their game,” Rasnake said. “I especially love working and coaching my daughter, Ella. There is no better feeling than watching her grow and get better, I am beyond proud of her and am truly blessed to be her dad.”

There is another family member that will be on Rasnake’s mind this weekend.

“This year has been rough with the passing of my dad [Joley] in February,” Rasnake said. “It has been the toughest thing I have ever had to deal with. I learned a lot from my dad, but one of the main things I got from him was my work ethic. I was always taught no matter what I did that I had to work hard. I hope I made him proud. My mom [Rita] and dad have always been so supportive in all my goals and dreams. Dad was always so happy that The Basketball Tournament gave me a platform to continue to play at a high level every summer, so I am playing in honor and memory of my dad.”

A dude, a basketball and a hoop – 33 years and counting for Neil Rasnake.

“I will always remember the one time Neil made 700-plus free throws in a row, over a span of a couple of days with multiple rebounders,” Viers said. “Neil loves the game more than anyone I’ve ever met, for sure. Part of my favorite part of doing The Basketball Tournament is getting to see Neil’s enjoyment and excitement level.”