Cook-Cash cooks up big-time outing for Gladiators

SALEM, Va. – It was easy to see that the difference-maker in Saturday’s VHSL Class 1 state football title game was a 6-foot-3, 215-pound running back wearing No. 33 for the Riverheads Gladiators.

“He’s a monster,” said George Wythe junior Laden Houston. “That’s just it.”

Cayden Cook-Cash rustled up another big-time performance as the imposing junior rushed for 281 yards on 17 carries with five touchdowns as Riverheads recorded a 49-27 win over the George Wythe Maroons on Saturday at Salem Stadium to claim the program’s seventh consecutive state championship and 10th since 2000.

GW (10-4) made Riverheads (12-1) sweat a little bit, but every time the Gladiators needed a big play it was Cook-Cash who delivered by busting a long sprint to the end zone. His blend of size, strength and speed is not too common in the state’s smallest classification.

He was bigger than most of George Wythe’s linemen and faster than their defensive backs.

“Cayden is a special talent,” said Riverheads coach Ray Norcross. “He saves his best stuff for big games. Before the game you could see Cayden was like a caged cat, rocking back and forth, he was ready to play. We knew we would have to have him have a big day in order for us to win.”

What else is new?

Cook-Cash scored three touchdowns – one of those coming on a 96-yard kickoff return – in a win over the Galax Maroon Tide in the state finals in the spring of 2021.

He rushed for 224 yards and four TDs in last December’s Class 1 finals against Galax.

Against another Mountain Empire District opponent with a maroon color scheme on Saturday, Cook-Cash was once again the best player on the big stage.

How did this performance rank among the rest?

“That’s probably the best so far,” Cook-Cash said.

The Maroons can attest to that.

“He’s an animal,” said GW junior Tandom Smith. “Their line will come and smack you in the mouth. We wouldn’t read our keys right and they’d take advantage of it.”

It looked like Riverheads would have no trouble as the Gladiators scored touchdowns on two of their first five offensive plays from scrimmage in building a quick 14-0 advantage.

George Wythe had to play catch-up the rest of the way.

Smith scored on a 9-yard TD run with 31 seconds remaining in the first quarter to get the Maroons on the board.

Riverheads got that back with 1:50 remaining before halftime as Cook-Cash scored.

The Maroons pulled within 21-14 with 6:12 left in the third quarter as Smith threw a 31-yard scoring strike to Leyton Fowler. Less than four minutes later, Luke Bryant (10 carries, 106 yards) ripped off a TD run to extend the lead to two scores once again.

George Wythe’s last gasp came early in the fourth quarter.

After TD No. 3 for Cook-Cash, Laden Houston returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown with 8:58 remaining as the Maroons trimmed the deficit to 35-21.

“I just saw a lane and I hit it,” Houston said. “Somebody hit the back of my cleat at the end and I had to lunge out to get the end zone. Sometimes big plays give everybody hope, even when the other team’s up a few scores. Anything to boost the team.”

Houston caught three passes, rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown and also completed a pass on Saturday.

“Offensively, we played pretty dang good against a great defense,” said George Wythe coach Brandon Harner. “We just didn’t do a good enough job on defense and made some mistakes. Laden is a go-to guy. All our playmakers did a good job.”

The 27 points were the second-most Riverheads had allowed in a game this season.

“They’re a good team,” Cook-Cash said. “Many people might not have expected it, but they put some problems out there for us. They’re a good team, I’ll give it to ‘em.”

Of course, Cook-Cash answered Houston’s kickoff return by racing 85 yards to the end zone on the Gladiators’ ensuing possession.

His final touchdown might have been the most impressive as he crashed into the line and emerged from a sea of bodies to make a 45-yard house call.

On his first carry of the day, Cook-Cash was dropped for a one-yard loss by a gang of GW tacklers that included Luke Jollay, Austin Repass and Tandom Smith. It was not a sign of things to come.

“We made mistakes defensively and I knew, everybody else knew, that if you make one mistake or something doesn’t fit right, No. 33 is gone, man,” Harner said. “We just did that too many times. Our kids never quit though.”

Two-way lineman Dylan Sisk left the game with an injury in the first quarter, while Smith got banged up.

Still, the Maroons represented themselves well in their first state finals trip since beating Honaker in the 2012 Group A, Division 1 title game.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this group and what they’ve accomplished this year,” Harner said. “The adversity we’ve came through, the injuries we’ve came through. I hope this is something they never forget and it’s something I never will.”

Riverheads is now tied with Phoebus and Salem for the second-most VHSL state football championships with 10 (the Hampton Crabbers own the most with 17) according to the organization’s online record book and the Gladiators will move to the Class 2 level in 2023.

Some folks at Salem Stadium were already talking about a possible dream matchup between Class 2 titlist Graham and the Gladiators a year from now.

With one of the largest enrollments in Class 1 – somebody has to be the biggest school in the smallest classification, right? – coupled with the program’s run of unparalleled success, the Gladiators have become the VHSL’s villains.

The players don’t appear to be bothered by the outside noise and the star running back would likely excel at any level.

Keep in mind that Cook-Cash played with a separated shoulder and torn labrum that he suffered in a Sept. 9 game against Lord Botetourt that caused him to miss 2 ½ games. He will have surgery soon and then the Gladiators will begin preparations for eight in a row with No. 33 leading the way.

Do they accept that challenge?

“Yes, sir,” Cook-Cash said.

George Wythe 7 0 7 13—27

Riverheads 14 7 7 21—49

R – Bryant 47 run (Brooks kick)

R – Cook-Cash 44 run (Brooks kick)

GW – Smith 9 run (Mitchell kick)

R – Cook-Cash 38 run (Brooks kick)

GW – Fowler 31 pass from Smith (Mitchell kick)

R – Bryant 15 run (Brooks kick)

R – Cook-Cash 32 run (Brooks kick)

GW – Houston 90 kickoff return (Mitchell kick)

R – Cook-Cash 85 run (Brooks kick)

R—Cook-Cash 45 run (Brooks kick)

GW – Houston 3 run (kick failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: GW 15, R 15; Rushes-Yards: GW 40-152, R 37-481; Passing Yards: GW 117, R (-4); Comp.-Att.-Int.: GW 9-18-0, R 1-1-0; Fumbles-Lost: GW 2-0, R 1-1; Penalties-yards: GW 3-20, R 6-50; Punts-Average: GW 3-38.7, R 1-32.

Individual Stats

RUSHING – GW: Houston 5-58, Fowler 7-43, B. Jollay 7-41, Smith 20-14, L. Jollay 1-(-4); R: Cook-Cash 17-281, Bryant 10-106, Cash 6-81, Dunlap 2-14, Fletcher 1-0, TEAM 1-(-1).

PASSING – GW: Smith 8-14-0, 86, Houston 1-1-0, 31, L. Jollay 0-2-0, 0, B. Jollay 0-1-0, 0; R: Dunlap 1-1-0, (-4)

RECEIVING – GW: Houston 3-22, Fowler 2-43, Walters 2-42, L. Jollay 1-6, B. Jollay 1-4; R: Cook-Cash 1-(-4).