Confident on the court: East's Adkins key cog for Milligan

Milligan University’s volleyball team will hold Senior Day festivities this evening and expect Paxton Adkins to get a little weepy-eyed.

“Yes, I have already been so emotional about my final games,” Adkins said. “I absolutely love the game of volleyball and consider my teammates to be my sisters, so seeing my college volleyball career come to an end is an emotional experience.”

The former Sullivan East High School standout has certainly left plenty of blood, sweat and tears on the court as she’s hustled her way to a team-high 350 digs this season and 1,072 over the course of her career.

“What impresses me most with Paxton Adkins is her leadership and her work ethic,” said Milligan coach Doneva Bays. “Paxton has always given 100 percent to this program and leads by example.”

Adkins, who has played on two NAIA national tournament teams during her time at Milligan, also has 68 assists, seven aces and six kills this season.

“I would say the area I have improved upon the most throughout my college career has been in the confidence in who I am as a player,” Adkins said. “While my skills have been refined and my consistency improved, I believe having confidence in who I am in Christ and the gifts He has given me as a player has made all the difference in my play.”

Former Patrick Henry High School stars Ella Maiden and Hannah Holmes are among her teammates at Milligan. Maiden leads the Buffaloes with 121 blocks to go along with 260 kills. Holmes has recorded 210 digs.

“I’ve really enjoyed playing with Ella for a second season and also Hannah for her first season at Milligan,” Adkins said. “They are both wonderful assets to our team. Ella offers a powerful swing in our offense and a wonderful energy. Hannah has been a great addition to our defense and offers a sense of depth at a position where we needed it.”

Adkins is a two-time Academic All-American and plans to enter a physician’s assistant program this spring.

She still has some business to tend to on the volleyball court at the moment.

“Paxton has improved tremendously in her four years at Milligan,” Bays said. “Her overall skill set has improved, but her confidence and leadership are the most noticeable.”

Latest on Logan

Concord University freshman Logan Newberry (Patrick Henry) had her best performance of the season on Oct. 21 in a five-set volleyball loss to Alderson Broaddus as she notched 11 digs, six assists, three kills and one ace.

Lomax highlights

Morehead State University freshman Zavier Lomax (Union) had 26 rushing yards on nine carries and caught one pass for five yards in the Eagles’ 56-20 Pioneer Football League loss to Butler on Saturday.

Keller contributes

Jaden Keller made two tackles last Thursday for the Virginia Tech Hokies in their 22-21 Atlantic Coast Conference football loss to North Carolina State.

The former Tennessee High star has tallied 24 tackles this season.

Harrington: All-ACC

Kelsey Harrington of the University of North Carolina placed 11th at Friday’s Atlantic Coast Conference women’s cross country championship meet in Earlysville, Virginia.

The Virginia High graduate crossed the finish line of the 6K in 19:59.1 to earn All-ACC honors.

UNC’s Sasha Neglia (Dobyns-Bennett) placed 21st in 20:17.9.

Karl Thiessen: All-SEC

For the third straight year, Karl Thiessen earned All-Southeastern Conference honors in men’s cross country.

The former VHSL state champion from Abingdon High School placed 14th (23:40.26) in the 8K SEC championship meet held Friday in Oxford, Mississippi.

He is the first UT harrier to earn All-SEC honors three consecutive years since Michael Spooner did so from 2008-2010.

Fortieth for Phillips

Gardner-Webb University freshman Dylan Phillips (Abingdon) finished 40th in Saturday’s Big South Conference men’s cross country championships in Farmville, Virginia. He clocked in at 26:54.5 in the 8K.

Hamilton has hand in upset

The biggest stunner in sports Sunday came when NCAA Division II Lenoir-Rhyne posted a 57-47 win over Louisville in a men’s basketball exhibition game and a kid from Southwest Virginia had a hand in the upset.

Freshman guard Hamilton Campbell, who played his high school ball at George Wythe, Grundy and North Carolina’s Moravian Prep, had five points and two rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench for the Bears.

Dylan’s debut

Dylan Bartley (Sullivan East) scored a dozen points on Oct. 27 in his collegiate debut for the men’s basketball team at Milligan University.

Bartley was 4-for-7 from the field – including 2-for-4 from 3-point range – and made both of his foul shots in an 84-69 loss to the University of the Cumberlands.

Chase Love (Rye Cove) added three points and one rebound for Milligan.

Peyton’s passing

Tennessee Tech took a 66-53 win over Stephens College in a women’s hoops exhibition game on Oct. 27 as Peyton Carter (Abingdon) dished out a team-high six assists.

Frazier’s finest

Bailey Frazier opened the season in style.

The Ridgeview High School graduate stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal as the women’s basketball team at the University of Pikeville earned a 94-88 win over Olivet Nazarene on Friday.

Frazier and UPike play at the University of Kentucky in an exhibition contest on Wednesday.

Silver for Gobble

Lees-McRae swimmer Cooper Gobble (Virginia High) placed second in the men’s freestyle race on Saturday during a meet at Roanoke College. He touched the wall in 1:51.3.