CONFERENCE CAROLINAS: There will be no fall sports for King University

There will be no fall sports in 2020 for the King University Tornado.
The Conference Carolinas board of directors announced on Saturday that the 11-team NCAA Division II league had postponed all fall sports competition until the spring of 2021.
King’s cross country, soccer and volleyball teams were affected by the move.
According to a press release, Conference Carolinas schedules will be reduced for these sports such that institutions may elect to create a regular season schedule that allows student-athletes to not exhaust a year of eligibility, utilizing the legislative relief provided to NCAA Division II institutions for the 2020-21 season. Conference Carolinas championships in these fall sports will be conducted in the spring of 2021.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is always our top priority,” Conference Carolinas commissioner Chris Colvin said in the statement released by the league. “This was a difficult decision. When we initially announced in late July that our goal was to proceed with intercollegiate competition in the fall, we fully intended to do so. Unfortunately, the situation evolved to the point where this decision had to be made to protect our student-athletes and our institutions. We are thankful for the exhaustive efforts of our Board of Directors and Directors of Athletics working with us daily to evaluate what is best for all involved. We look forward to watching our fall student-athletes compete for Conference Carolinas championships in the spring of 2021.”
King joins the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Emory & Henry and Southwest Virginia Community College as local schools who will not conduct fall sports events.
