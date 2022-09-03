Concord slips by Emory & Henry, 27-20

EMORY, Va. – Emory & Henry College certainly showed visiting Concord University – along with a capacity crowd assembled at Nicewonder Field inside Fred Selfe Athletic Stadium – that it belonged within the formidable Division II ranks Saturday afternoon.

The Mountain Lions, on the other hand, demonstrated to the host Wasps two big differences between Division II and Division III – speed and formidable line play.

All in all, it took Concord just 30 total seconds to deal E&H those harsh doses of reality – punctuating the latter with two critical third-quarter stoppages inside the one-yard line and eventually holding on for a riveting 27-20 season-opening victory.

“[E&H] has a nice team, and I was just proud of the way our guys overcame adversity,” said Concord coach Dave Walker, whose squad lost four games a year ago by seven points or less. “I’ve talked to them all year about not giving up and to finish games. They were able to finish today. When you win close games, it builds character and makes you a better team. I was proud of their effort.”

On the flip side, the effort was definitely there from an E&H squad playing its first full season within the South Atlantic Conference as part of the Div. II transition process. Despite Concord scoring on its third play from scrimmage – a 40-yard TD pass from Jack Mangel to Cayden Chambers – the Wasps never wavered from their game plan.

In fact, the locals rattled off 17 straight points during the opening half – getting points in both traditional and unique ways. Freshman placekicker Trace Butcher tallied his first collegiate points from 20 yards out following E&H’s partial punt block, while the Wasps followed a missed Concord field goal with their longest drive of the game – a 14-play, 80-yard drive capped by Kyle Short’s 10-yard pass to Kashawn Cosey on a tight crossing route for a 10-7 edge with 5:38 until halftime.

“This game was very competitive, and our kids fought so hard,” said E&H coach Curt Newsome, whose squad held the ball for almost 37 minutes Saturday.

Special teams then swung momentum even more towards the hosts just over a minute later, as Concord punter Mikey Rago couldn’t handle a punt snap. Rago and E&H’s Jaylyn Kreimes both dove for the loose pigskin in the end zone, but neither could corral it. Addison Knicely, who had a team-high eight tackles, dove on it for a 17-7 Emory edge.

Unfortunately for the Wasps, the special teams pendulum immediately swung the other way. On the ensuing kickoff, Concord senior speedster Kris Copeland caught the ball on the far numbers before slanting immediately past at least five charging E&H defenders before finding daylight at midfield and then racing back down the right sideline for a dazzling 94-yard kickoff return.

“Everybody wants to win,” said Copeland, who racked up a whopping 222 all-purpose yards in the contest. “We’ve got that mindset – we want to win. We want to be the best players on the field.”

After forcing a subsequent punt from the Wasps, the Mountain Lions (1-0) unleashed a perfect two-minute drill – with Mangel capping it on a 25-yard scoring toss to Jarod Bowie (six catches, 96 yards) just before halftime for a 20-17 advantage. On the drive, Mangel – who threw for 208 yards – went a perfect 5-for-5 on Concord’s final first-half push.

“You’ve got to put the ball in the hands of your best guys, regardless of down or distance,” Walker said. “We’re still finding our way in a few areas.”

In previous seasons, the third quarter has not been kind to either the Mountain Lions or Wasps. On Saturday, the third was excruciating for E&H – despite evening things at 20-20 late in the stanza behind Butcher’s 22-yard field goal.

That’s because during the previous drive, the Wasps – who got an astute 21-yard punt return from Ferrum transfer Tmahdae Penn (five catches, 77 receiving yards) – navigated the ball down as close as a team could get to the goal line without scoring.

On Short’s first fourth-down quarterback sneak, he was stopped at the line by Concord – who had 12 men on the field. But even on the retry following the infraction, Short actually went backwards thanks to a stout Mountain Lion line.

“We took a loss in special teams and not getting it in at the goal line,” said Newsome. “That’s probably the biggest difference in the game. I think it would have been a different outcome if we could’ve gotten it in there. To go backwards on a quarterback sneak is disappointing. Calling a sneak is what you do by the book, but it just didn’t work out.”

In fact, Concord’s defensive line held the Wasps to just 99 yards on 42 carries.

“Coach Walker always talks to us about handling adversity,” said Concord defensive end Dajor Davenport. “We had our backs against the wall, and we bent – but didn’t break there.”

Copeland put the Mountain Lions up 27-20 early in the fourth, and it seemed like the visitors had things in hand following two more E&H punts. But then, things got rather interesting.

Facing a 4th-and-1 on their own 41 with 90 seconds left, the Mountain Lions opted to go for it. The move backfired, as the Wasps stonewalled Copeland for a 2-yard loss.

“We had a great effort on defense,” said Newsome, whose squad gave up just 273 yards and allowed only 54 plays. “Other than the first drive and the special teams score, those were really the only big plays we gave up out there. They’ve got some explosive kids on that side of the ball. I thought our defensive line was as effective as their defensive line. We are heading in the right direction, but it is a process.”

However, the Wasps (0-1) only gained four yards on their next four plays – as Short’s pass to Cosey on a curl route just missed – which would’ve moved the chains.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow because we had been moving the football somewhat, but not on the ground because of numbers,” said Newsome, whose squad heads to Bluefield University next Saturday. “We had been hurting them by throwing the football, but we just weren’t able to cash out at the end of the game.”

Short completed 17-of-25 for the Wasps, finishing with 163 yards. Teammate Grayson Overstreet ran for 87 tough yards against six-man and seven-man fronts for much of the contest.

And although it was Emory’s first game on a grueling Div. II schedule, Concord linebacker Ty Maust was impressed.

“They are coming into this league for a reason,” said Maust, who finished with a game-high 10 tackles. “They have some really good players, and they play hard. They had a chip on their shoulder. They’re going to have a good season – a lot better than people think.”

Concord 7 13 0 7 – 27

Emory & Henry 3 14 3 0 – 20

Scoring Summary

CU – Chambers 40 pass from Mangel (Rago kick)

E&H – Butcher 20 FG

E&H – Cosey 10 pass from Short (Butcher kick)

E&H – Knicely fumble recovery in end zone (Butcher kick)

CU – Copeland 94 kickoff return (Rago kick)

CU – Bowie 25 pass from Mangel (kick failed)

E&H – Butcher 22 FG

CU – Copeland 1 run (Rago kick)

Team STats

First Downs: CU 17, E&H 15; Rushes-Yards: CU 26-65, E&H 42-99; Passing Yards: CU 208, E&H 163; Comp-Att-Int: CU 18-28-0, E&H 17-25-0; Fumbles-Lost: CU 1-1, E&H 0-0. Penalties-Yards: CU 7-45, E&H 5-45; Punts-Avg.: CU 4-29.3, 5-45.

Individual Stats

RUSHING – Concord: Wilkins 11-48, Copeland 7-22, Hearst 5-19, TEAM 2-(-2), Rago 1-(22); E&H: Overstreet 26-87, Short 12-8, English 3-5, TEAM 1-(1).

PASSING – Concord: Mangel 18-28-0, 208; E&H: Short 17-25-0, 163

RECEIVING – Cumberland: Bowie 6-96, Chambers 2-51, Copeland 5-34, Butler 2-22, Wilkins 2-5. Hearst 1-0; E&H: Penn 5-77, Cosey 7-40, Ford 4-39, Butler 1-4.