Compton K's 13 as Tazewell goes to 6-0

BRISTOL, Va. – If there are softball fans in Southwest Virginia still not familiar with Tazewell High School ninth-grader Carly Compton, they will certainly get acquainted with her soon as those victory and strikeout totals continue to rise.

The freshman phenom struck out 13 in pitching a four-hit shutout as Tazewell remained unbeaten with a 10-0 five-inning victory over Southwest District rival Virginia High on Tuesday.

The 5-foot-10 right-hander has already registered 96 strikeouts in 40 innings of work this spring, bursting on the scene and helping Tazewell start 6-0.

She hit two home runs and struck out 14 in a win over Wyoming East of West Virginia on Monday.

A day later she was sharp again in a triumph over the bunch from Bristol, helping her own cause with two hits.

“ She’s definitely one of the best pitchers we’ve faced,” said Virginia High coach Andrew Belcher. “She really got us with her velocity.”

Compton struck out seven straight batters at one point.

“ Honestly, I really like popping that outside corner with my pitches,” Compton said. “The change-up came into play some. I just work on my pitches and am confident with my training.”

Compton has honed her skills with the Alabama-based Birmingham Thunderbolts travel-ball squad and she has some athletic bloodlines as well. Her dad, Jack, was a baseball star at Tazewell and played professionally for the Appalachian League’s Martinsville Astros in 2000.

“ I think she’s thrown amazing so far,” Tazewell catcher Hannah Hayes said. “She just keeps getting better and progressing.”

Compton demonstrably exclaims “Let’s Go” after each of her strikeouts. She has been saying that a lot this spring.

“ I started doing that while playing travel ball,” Compton said. “My adrenaline gets going and it’s just a way I like to stay motivated and let my teammates know, ‘Hey, we got this.’ “

Tazewell was in control from the start on Tuesday.

Hayes, Maddie Gillespie, Alayshia Griffith and Haley Reynolds each had two hits for Tazewell, while Whitney Bowman finished with three RBIs.

“ Our hitting has been great and our defense is awesome,” Hayes said. “I think we’ve got a really good team.”

Carrie Patrick had two of Virginia High’s four hits, while Paizley Corvin and Alexis Frazier were responsible for the others. The game’s final play came at home plate as Compton fielded a grounder and fired to Hayes who applied the tag to a VHS baserunner for the third out.

“ At times we’ve played well and other times not so well,” said Belcher, whose team fell to 4-5. “It’s about making adjustments. We made some small adjustments today, we just struck out too much.”

Tazewell hosts Marion on Friday in a much-anticipated SWD showdown, while the Bulldogs go to rival Richlands on April 26.

The freshman ace is relishing the fine start to her varsity career.

“ I’m not really surprised,” Compton said. “My defense and offense really has my back and we go really hard in practice.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.