TAZEWELL, Va. – Sophomore Carly Compton of the Tazewell Bulldogs begins her softball training sessions at 4:15 each morning and then works out again after practice.

That routine paid dividends Friday.

In a battle for the top spot in the Southwest District, Compton delivered in the circle and at the plate as Tazewell edged the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes 2-1 in nine innings.

“Heck, that was a tough game but this is why I work so hard,” Compton said.

The morning and evening regimen for Compton includes an hours-long mix of weightlifting and physical exercises along with pitching and batting practice.

Friday’s work output for the 5-foot-11 Compton included a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts. She also supplied the game-winning hit in the bottom of the ninth.

“We could tell that Marion had prepared for us just like we prepared for them,” Compton said.

Compton and Marion junior Taylor Preston are both pupils of famed Roanoke-based pitching guru Denny Tincher.

With their reliance on speed and spin, Compton and Preston have similar approaches in the circle.

“We’re two different pitchers, but we follow the same program,” Compton said. “Taylor throws hard, hits her spots and has a big future.”

It seemed fitting that Friday’s showdown came down to a final battle of the two aces.

After Tazewell (5-0-1, 2-0) tied the game in the seventh on run-scoring double by junior Brooke Nunley, the Bulldogs loaded the bases with one out in the ninth on three walks.

Enter Compton.

“I had to figure out a way to execute for my team because they played so well behind me,” Compton said. “I saw a curveball with plenty of spin, and I just tried to hit the ball hard.”

Compton smacked a line drive that caromed off Preston’s glove, and that allowed sophomore Haley Reynolds to scamper home with the deciding run

Preston recorded 10 strikeouts en route a four-hitter.

“We have a solid team, and once we get our bats rolling we will be even better,” Preston said.

The backstory for Preston includes joy and pain. A pitching sensation at the youth league level, Preston suffered an ACL tear to her knee 18 months ago and was forced to undergo seven months of rehab.

“That whole experience was one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to deal with,” Preston said. “I had to miss the basketball, volleyball and softball seasons. It’s been hard.”

Preston credits Tincher for building back her confidence and skill-set over the past year.

“I worked with (Tincher) twice a month in the off-season and it made a difference,” Preston said. “We spent time on my movement and power, and he’s helped me to be more consistent overall.”

According to Preston’s longtime catcher Ella Moss, there is another reason’s Preston’s success.

“Taylor stays after every practice and works on her pitches for at least 20 minutes,” Moss said. “At this point, we operate on the same brain wave and just know what each other are thinking.”

Marion (7-3, 01) took a 1-0 first inning lead Friday when leadoff batter Jaylin Ferland walked, advanced on a sacrifice bunt from Aubree Whitt and scored on a passed ball.

Compton dominated from there, but Marion coach George Robinson said his team proved a point.

“Tazewell is expected to walk away with the district, but I hope they see that we can play with them now,” Robinson said. “We are right in the mix for the district title, especially after Graham beat Richlands this week.

“I figured this game would be close. We will need to work on our bats, but we have dedicated kids who have put in the work and changed the culture in our program.”

Meanwhile, the wins continue for a Tazewell squad that advanced to the VHSL Class 2 quarterfinals in 2022 behind Compton.

So far this season, Compton has a 4-0-1 record with two no-hitters and 71 strikeouts in 31 innings.

“This was a fun game to compete in,” Compton said. “I have much for respect for Taylor and Marion’s entire team. I just had to do my job.”