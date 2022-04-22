 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Compton hurls Tazewell past Marion

  Updated
TAZEWELL, Va. – The Tazewell Bulldogs won just two games in softball last season, but junior Mallorie Whittaker knew something special was on the horizon.

Flash forward to Friday evening.

In a battle of Southwest District unbeatens, the Bulldogs earned an 8-0 win over the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes.

That special ingredient for Tazewell is freshman prodigy Carly Compton. An athletic 5-foot-10 right-hander, Compton has compiled a 7-0 record along with earned run average of 0.298 with 110 strikeouts.

“I’m not surprised,” Whittaker said. “I played travel ball with Carly for several years and she’s a great player.”

In her latest masterpiece Friday, Compton recorded 14 strikeouts and walked none en route to a three-hitter. On offense, Compton drove in four runs with two doubles and a home run.

Whittaker, who is hitting over .400, said all the Bulldogs have been riding off the turbo boost provided by Compton.

“Last season was frustrating, but now we’re a whole new team with new energy,” Whittaker said. “The talent is there, and we’re putting everything together.”

The Bulldogs collected 13 hits against two Marion pitchers, with juniors Hannah Hayes and Paige Bowman driving in runs and sophomore Brooke Nunley powering a solo homer.

Hayes and Compton both have batting averages in the .500 zone, while leadoff batter Maddie Gillespie is over .400.

“Carly has helped our team in every area,” Whittaker said.

Compton, who attended Tazewell’s games last season, said she knew the potential existed for a breakthrough season for the Bulldogs.

“From day one, this is what we worked our butts off for,” Compton said. “We’ve been looking forward to this game. Our training and mindset were there, and all we played well.”

Compton, who challenges batters in a variety of ways, said she doesn’t have a favorite pitch.

“It depends,” Compton said. “I try to stay away from my fastball because I want all my pitches to move. That’s the way I’ve been trained.”

That trainer is famed Roanoke-based pitching guru Denny Tincher, who stresses the “Fluid Dynamics” approach in the circle. Compton, who has worked with Tincher for three years, also competes for a Birmingham, Alabama-based travel team.

The other unique aspect to Compton’s game is her trademark shout to punctuate strikeouts.

“I do that everywhere I go,” Compton said. “Some teams are frustrated by that, but I’m just having fun.”

Marion entered its SWD opener with a 9-0 record, but the Scarlet Hurricanes had no answer for Compton.

“Our players have heard about all she’s done this season and I think that might have been part of our problem,” Marion coach George Robinson said. “Not many teams around here have a pitcher like that. It’s hard to mimic the movement on her pitches and her speed.’

Marion relies on five seniors and just one junior. Freshman Allie Totten collected two of the three Marion singles Friday.

“We’ve had a good start to the season with a mix of balanced offense and consistent pitching,” Robinson said.

“Compton is one of the best we’ve been. Hopefully after seeing her tonight we will do a little better next time.”

Meanwhile, the turnaround continues for Tazewell.

“It’s definitely been a fun season,” Whittaker said.

agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544

