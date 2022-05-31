Compton hurls Tazewell past Gate City in softball

WISE, Va. – Tazewell freshman sensation Carly Compton grew up pitching to junior catcher Hannah Hayes.

Compton starred as usual in Tuesday’s Region 2 softball semifinals and her reliable target also emerged as a hero.

Hayes fueled a four-run sixth inning rally as the Bulldogs took a 4-2 win over the Gate City Blue Devils at Bill Dotson Field.

The powerful Compton recorded 16 strikeouts en route to a three-hitter, while the 5-foot-5 Hayes slammed a run-scoring double in the sixth.

“I got a drop-curve, and I just went straight with it with my hands,” Hayes said. “We all made adjustments as the game went on.”

Did Hayes have confidence that Compton would finish out victory?

“I always have confidence in Carly. She’s a beast,” Hayes said. “I can tell you that my hand hurts after every game with her, but I’m used to it.”

Gate City (16-10) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a home run from Makayla Bays. That margin held until the sixth behind the work of senior ptcher Abby Davidson.

Following a pitching change for Gate City, Tazewell (18-3) rallied after leadoff batter Alaysia Griffith reached on an error, Maddie Gillespie singled, Mallorie Whittaker walked and Hayes supplied her double.

“Hanna is a big-time baller who is tough physically and mentally,” Compton said.

GC coach Cara Noe said Compton was the best pitcher the Blue Devils had faced this season.

“We had opportunities, but she’s fast and she makes you chase pitches,” Noe said. “For a freshman, Compton is a great player.’”

Wise Central 5, Richlands 0

In the late game, Wise Central pitcher Bayleigh Allison was almost as dominant as Compton.

The senior struck out four en route to a three-hitter. That was enough for the seven-hit attack of the Warriors.

“We’ve been waiting for this opportunity, and I just knew that we were going to push through,” Allison said.

The strategy for Allison was basic.

“I just tried to keep the ball low in the zone, hit my spots and mix in some change-ups,” Allison said. “We hit the ball much better than we have been after a slow start to the game and my defense was amazing.”

Sophomore right-fielder Lauren Jackson made two running catches for Wise Central, while senior shortstop Kat Hopkins was steady. Leadoff batter Taylor Cochran singled and double for Wise Central, Jill Sturgill hit a solo homer in the second inning and Hopkins delivered a two-run single in the fifth inning.

Rachael Rife led Richlands with a line drive single and double.

Tazewell and Wise Central (20-5) will meet for the title on Thursday in what promises to be another pitching showdown.

“Today was the first time I saw [Compton] and she’s a great pitcher,” Allison said. “It will be a good game. We just need to keep putting the ball in play and have great strong defense.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.